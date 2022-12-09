Read full article on original website
Health officials recommend masking amidst 'Triple-demic' concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The face mask may be making a comeback. Governor Kay Ivey ended the mask mandate in Alabama back in April of 2021 but some health officials are once again recommending masking up, as the threat of flu, RSV, and Covid rock the country. Health officials...
Millions awarded in local counties to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest...
AL Dept of Public Health urges vaccinations to reduce the risk of holiday illness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) encourages the public to get vaccinated or boosted against the COVID-19 virus, get flu shots, take prevention measures, and seek healthcare guidance when sick during the holiday season. The updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster which protects against contagious...
Massachusetts governor will be the next NCAA president
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s next job will be president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. His tenure starts in March, the NCAA announced on Thursday. In its announcement, the NCAA brought up the outgoing governor’s bipartisan approach to leadership and his ability to lead...
