Wind Advisory Issued for Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Rochester is included in a Wind Advisory that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is expecting a major storm system to blow into southeast Minnesota with wind gusts as high 45 mph. Winds are predicted to consistently blow between 20 and 30 mph. The...
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022
The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
Morning Snow Storm Closes Schools, Snarls Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snow storm brought measurable snowfall and snarled traffic on roads in the Rochester area Friday morning. Preliminary snow measurements from the National Weather Service indicate Rochester saw anywhere from 3.5 to 4 inches of snow as of 8:10 Friday morning. The highest reported snowfall totals in Olmsted County so far is 4.3 inches in Predmore.
Rochester in Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The National Weather Service issued the advisory that took effect at 6 p.m. yesterday due to a forecast calling for 2-4 inches of snow and a glaze of ice. As of 6 a.m. less than an inch of snow has been recorded at the Rochester airport.
30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in 2023
A celebration three decades in the making. The 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in February of 2023. Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
Fast Food Restaurant In SE Rochester Closed Until Further Notice
Many Rochester residents are speculating on social medial about why a popular chain restaurant would suddenly close. A lot are assuming it is a staffing issue which wouldn't be surprising because a lot of companies are struggling to fill positions these days. The message posted on the restaurant's marquee and...
Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
Olmsted County Commissioner Receives Statewide Honor
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A member of the Olmsted County Board was recently presented with a statewide honor. Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden was named the winner of the President's Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties. The award honors exemplary leadership in public service. Kiscaden, who was elected to the...
Police Investigating Northwest Rochester Apartment Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary reported in northwest Rochester Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the reported burglary at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41 St. Northwest. A tenant reported she left for work around 10:30 a.m. and returned home to a ransacked apartment around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
Goodhue County Added to USDA Natural Disaster List for Drought
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Farmers in Goodhue County could be eligible for government assistance after the county was added to the USDA’s Natural Disaster list due to drought conditions. Goodhue County is one of six Minnesota counties recently designated as a disaster area by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsak....
Man Hospitalized After Reported Assault at Rochester Warming Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man accused of smashing a mason jar across the face of a 43-year-old Rochester man early Friday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an assault call at the Rochester Community Warming Center shortly before 3 a.m....
Man Who Drove Into SE Rochester Home Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man with a history of multiple drunk driving offenses was sentenced yesterday to more than 6-years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Rochester home last year. 49-year-old Marcus Antwan Martin earlier entered a guilty plea to a felony DWI...
Guilty Plea For High Speed Chase and Burglary in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary recently entered into a plea agreement. 37-year-old Kyle Felter admitted to felony counts of third-degree burglary and fleeing police. Two felony theft-related charges and three misdemeanor offenses were dropped through the plea agreement.
