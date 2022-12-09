Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
ZBB Announces 2023 Tour! See Dates in Upstate NY including SPAC!
Just Announced: A Zac Brown Band North American Tour will happen in 2023 and the tour will feature multiple stops in Upstate NY, including Zac's return to SPAC!. "The tour will showcase Zac Brown Band’s one-of-a-kind, southern rock style, serving as an ode to fans and those that have lent a helping hand to pull this country out from the fire of these past few years and helped us all get back on our feet and unify as one." - ZBB Official Presser.
Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany
As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
Celebs Adore This Cali Hot Chicken Chain Opening In Albany Friday
It’s one of the hottest new chains in America, figuratively and literally. In five years, Dave’s Hot Chicken has gone from a tent in a Hollywood parking lot to a viral darling with more than 750k followers on Instagram and rave reviews from movie stars, hip-hop moguls, and some of the biggest athletes in the world.
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York
As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
newyorkupstate.com
Odds of ‘impactful winter storm’ rising for Upstate NY, but big questions remain
Update: The National Weather Service has just issued a winter storm watch for much of Central New York and the Southern Tier for Thursday and Friday. Syracuse, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing forecasters agree on about an impending winter storm late this week in Upstate New York, it’s this: We have a lot of questions.
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
Upstate New York Shops With Homemade Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes
Candy Canes and Ribbon Candy. Hey, it must be Christmas!. Christmas time brings on wonderful "food triggers" from our youth. Mom's Christmas ham cooking in the oven. A warm mug of egg nog. The smell of freshly made gingerbread cookies and so much more. As far as Christmas candies go, there are dozens of "sweet memories" to conjure up.
syracuse.com
‘A Christmas Story, The Musical,’ Highland Forest sleigh rides, Suzanne Vega: 13 things to do this week in CNY
Your holiday calendar is probably becoming full of parties, tree lightings, and visits with Santa. Add to that all the shopping, wrapping, and baking and there might not seem to find anything around town for entertainment. Well, we are here with some suggestions. This week’s list includes plenty of holiday music and favorites like a live, musical version of “A Christmas Story” and “The Polar Express” on the big screen of the Landmark Theatre. Suzanne Vega performs in Homer and comedian Dave Landau is at Destiny’s Funny Bone Comedy Club. If you are looking for something calmer and more tranquil, you can schedule a sleigh ride at Highland Forest or a Winter Solstice Night Hike at Baltimore Woods.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
Legendary Capital Region ‘Pub’ Closing After 50 Years
Ask anyone in the Capital Region where to get the best pizza and have a great meal and they would mention this legendary restaurant in Watervliet. It is the end of an amazing run, a fifty-year run to be exact. The owners said it was time. The Purple Pub is...
New restaurant to open in Hanover Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those of you who remember the restaurant, Today’s Special, let me introduce you to, Storys. Storys will be going into The State Tower Building , where Today’s Special used to be. Owner, Jose Morales, has been in the food service for 16 years, working in all different aspects of the […]
What Is New York State’s Best Signature Food? The Answer Will Surprise You!
What is the one food that is synonymous with the state of New York?. If asked what you thought the best signature food item in the state of New York is I am 99.9 percent sure one particular item would come to mind. A perfectly cooked New York-style pizza. And...
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls
Fans of the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ gathered in Seneca Falls this weekend for the annual celebration. That village claims credit for having inspired the movie’s ‘Bedford Falls.’
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
