CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
extension.org

Apples are all bad #817399

For two years in a row now our honey crisp and honey gold apples are all spotted throughout the Apple and none have been salvageable. Do you know what the problem is and how we can address it?. Sherburne County Minnesota. Expert Response. Hello Marcia,. It looks like you have...
CBS Minnesota

Non-alcoholic bottle shop Marigold opens in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a first of its kind in Minnesota: a non-alcoholic bottle shop. Marigold opened on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis late this fall next door to Honeycomb Salon, both owned by Erin Flavin. "It's been a whirlwind, it's been really fun," Flavin said. The idea to open a non-alcoholic beverage shop was sparked during the pandemic, when Flavin, like many, found herself turning to alcohol. "I realized I couldn't drink anymore. There was no capacity for me to be a full-time working mother, pretty much a therapist to a lot of clients who were going through very hard times," she said.She stopped drinking...
KROC News

Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota

As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
american-rails.com

Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide

Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
KARE 11

'I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him' | Liquor store worker gives her favorite shoes to homeless man

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The smallest moments, can make the biggest difference. Ta Leia was working her shift at Brooklyn Center Liquor when she noticed something outside. "The homeless man digging in the trash can, he put on two makeshift boxes on his feet," Ta Leia recalled. "I was mid-transaction and I was like, 'hold up, let me go outside and talk to him.'"
