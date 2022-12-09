MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a first of its kind in Minnesota: a non-alcoholic bottle shop. Marigold opened on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis late this fall next door to Honeycomb Salon, both owned by Erin Flavin. "It's been a whirlwind, it's been really fun," Flavin said. The idea to open a non-alcoholic beverage shop was sparked during the pandemic, when Flavin, like many, found herself turning to alcohol. "I realized I couldn't drink anymore. There was no capacity for me to be a full-time working mother, pretty much a therapist to a lot of clients who were going through very hard times," she said.She stopped drinking...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO