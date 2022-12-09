Read full article on original website
What to expect at Watershed Spa, the first communal bath house in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Last Monday evening, I trekked through the cold toward a quiet spa in Northeast Minneapolis, feeling excited, but oddly nervous. It was the night before I was set to film a story on Minnesota’s first public bathhouse, at Watershed Spa, so the spa had arranged for me to try the experience myself.
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
ccxmedia.org
Minneapolis Area Realtors Start Policy Changes to Reduce Racial Homeownership Gap
The Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) issued a public apology in October claiming responsibility for systemic racism in the region’s home buying market. Leaders of MAR say its members were complicit in blocking people of color from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. MAR’s Jackie Berry spoke with CCX News about the changes being made.
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
Downtown Minneapolis leaders rethink approach to urban retail as more companies announce closures
MINNEAPOLIS — During the busiest shopping season of the year, another store is leaving downtown Minneapolis. Marshalls on Nicollet Mall will close next month. "We are at the end of the era of any department stores in our downtown," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It's been a 40-year process of seeing them diminish."
extension.org
Apples are all bad #817399
For two years in a row now our honey crisp and honey gold apples are all spotted throughout the Apple and none have been salvageable. Do you know what the problem is and how we can address it?. Sherburne County Minnesota. Expert Response. Hello Marcia,. It looks like you have...
Non-alcoholic bottle shop Marigold opens in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a first of its kind in Minnesota: a non-alcoholic bottle shop. Marigold opened on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis late this fall next door to Honeycomb Salon, both owned by Erin Flavin. "It's been a whirlwind, it's been really fun," Flavin said. The idea to open a non-alcoholic beverage shop was sparked during the pandemic, when Flavin, like many, found herself turning to alcohol. "I realized I couldn't drink anymore. There was no capacity for me to be a full-time working mother, pretty much a therapist to a lot of clients who were going through very hard times," she said.She stopped drinking...
rejournals.com
Accesso signed 307,000 square feet of leases at Minneapolis’ IDS Center in 2022
Accesso, an investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office and multifamily assets, signed more than 307,000 square feet of leases in 2022 at the IDS Center in Minneapolis. This total includes about 28,000 square feet of renewals in November alone and one new lease with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
redlakenationnews.com
In face of increased danger on the job, paramedics send 'plea for help' to leadership
Two blocks away from a gunfight, Dmitriy Stalmakov pulled over and looked at where a bullet had ricocheted off the back of his ambulance. If it had hit 2 inches higher, the 28-year-old paramedic doesn't know if he'd be here to tell the story. "If it would have pierced the...
Janet Jackson returning to Minnesota with Xcel Energy Center show
Legendary pop artist Janet Jackson will be coming back to Minnesota in May as part of the “Together Again” tour, celebrating the 25-year anniversary of “The Velvet Rope” and the 30-year anniversary of “janet”
american-rails.com
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
mahoningmatters.com
This mid-century modern home for sale will have you saying ‘Oh. My. Gah.’ Take a look
A fabulous example of what mid-century modern architecture is supposed to look like has landed on the market in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for $825,000, and its drool-worthy interior and exterior has a popular real estate social media page doing back flips. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was built in 1955 and designed...
3 bald eagles died, multiple others sick after reportedly eating euthanized animals in Minnesota
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Three bald eagles have died and at least 10 others got sick after scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals and were possibly poisoned in Minnesota. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department brought in a severely sick juvenile bald eagle to the University of Minnesota...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
'I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him' | Liquor store worker gives her favorite shoes to homeless man
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The smallest moments, can make the biggest difference. Ta Leia was working her shift at Brooklyn Center Liquor when she noticed something outside. "The homeless man digging in the trash can, he put on two makeshift boxes on his feet," Ta Leia recalled. "I was mid-transaction and I was like, 'hold up, let me go outside and talk to him.'"
