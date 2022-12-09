ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

Sneak Peak at The Hudson Valley’s Newest Seafood Spot

Whenever a new restaurant opens, it's exciting news for the Hudson Valley. There is such a wide variety of different food options within each county. In March 2022, a new seafood restaurant opened in Middletown, NY. Hook and Reel quickly drew in customers. Also in Middletown, NY, a new businesses...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?

What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Beloved Kingston Restaurant Makes Revealing Announcement

It's been a crazy few weeks for one of Kingston's best restaurants. Back in November, we shared the news that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed for good after 40+ years. The Armadillo Restaurant, located at 97 Abeel Street in Kingston, shared on its social media pages that it decided to close its doors for a while to regroup and make some changes.
KINGSTON, NY
New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest

As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season

No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as "The Ornament King." It has been 15 years since Christopher added his magical art to Christmas trees and that is why I am excited to share that Christopher Radko is back and Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls has him. Mr. Radko is ready to introduce his new hand-crafted glass ornament company and collection, HeARTfully Yours exclusively at Adams Fairarce Farms.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Top eight New Year’s Eve parties in Ulster County

New Year’s Eve is for partying, and in Ulster County there’s an event for every type of partier. Sure, you could stay cozy at home watching the ball drop amidst a sea of corporate sponsorship. You could splurge on a fancy prix-fixe dinner with a familiar champagne toast to the well-worn warble of Auld Lang Syne. But for the more adventurous among us, nothing less than a full-blown party will do. Below are eight events with the works: Dancing, DJs, live bands, and enough party power to last straight through into next year.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Holiday Hoopla This Weekend in New Paltz, New York

Many communities around the Hudson Valley are offering holiday celebrations this month. It is practically impossible to list them all. I do have a list of opportunities for you to check in with Santa, but the truth is the big guy is gonna be just about everywhere in the next few weeks.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Proposed site for new Emergency Operation Center draws scrutiny

Of all the real estate in Ulster County, why did the county legislature pay three million dollars to purchase a 57.3-acre parcel close to the New Paltz Thruway exit with known environmental contaminants and a long history of controversial proposals that never got past the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) process?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True

Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile

This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Monsey's Maple Avenue Soon to Be Home to Thirty Units on 1.23 Acres

The ground has already been broken at Maple Avenue, which will soon boast five new buildings with thirty units on 1.23 acres. The project required a number of variances from the Town of Ramapo and dates back to 1998. The five buildings will be located at 200, 202, 204, and 206 Maple Avenue. There will be fifteen duplexes, and fifteen accessory apartments shared between them.
MONSEY, NY
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
