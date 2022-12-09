Read full article on original website
Bud Lyons Jr.
2d ago
that was me whoever whatever would take a knife to me they'd be in a pine box you ever hear of the saying never take a knife to a gunfight hahaha.
cbs17
Zebulon officer shot after his firearm goes off while being dragged by suspect’s Lexus, police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer was injured Monday night after he was dragged by a vehicle and his firearm went off while trying to apprehend a suspect. Around 9:40 p.m., Zebulon Officer Colby James checked in on a suspicious vehicle at Zebulon Community Park at 401 S. Arendell Ave., police said.
cbs17
Southern Pines man tossed Glock handgun while officers chased him on foot, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man has been arrested after police chased him both by car and on foot. The Southern Pines Police Department on Tuesday described the circumstances of the chase that took place two days earlier when officers attempted to stop a car for a violation but the driver did not pull over.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman wanted after robbing drivers at gunpoint at ATMs in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is looking for an “armed and dangerous” woman who pulled a gun on a driver after asking for a ride on Monday — and then robbed a bank account at an ATM on Tuesday, officials said. Police said...
cbs17
Man dies after shooting in Fayetteville; person of interest questioned, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a Tuesday morning shooting in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive. Around 10:18 a.m., Fayetteville officers were sent to that block for reports of a shooting, police said. Arriving on scene, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
cbs17
License plate reader leads to car, suspect and arrest in deadly Fayetteville crash earlier this month, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s license plate reader technology has led to the identification of not only a car involved in a deadly collision earlier this month, but a suspect now jailed and facing charges, police said Tuesday night. Just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 2020...
Zebulon officer accidentally fires gun during traffic stop, shoots himself as driver dragged him
Officer Colby James accidentally shot himself in the arm after the woman tried to drive off and started to drag him.
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
Man fatally shot in head, juvenile injured in Fayetteville: police
A man was shot while inside a parked car in Fayetteville, according to police.
cbs17
NC State sexual-assault suspect now charged in Monday night incident on campus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man arrested in connection to a sexual assault at NC State University on Dec. 7 has been charged in a sexual battery that happened Monday night, according to N.C State Police Chief Dan House. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Deen, 21, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged...
cbs17
Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody. Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.
cbs17
Broad-daylight shooting injures man in Raeford, sheriff’s office investigating
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A broad-daylight shooting in Raeford has been under investigation since Saturday afternoon, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 3:33 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1600 block of Rockfish Road for a reported shooting. One male victim was found suffering...
Zebulon police officer shot at community park; woman in custody after pursuit into Johnston Co.
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.
cbs17
Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
cbs17
Woman charged with attempted murder in domestic-incident shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to a hospital. Keihra Shada Johnson was arrested Friday night after police said she shot a man during a domestic incident. At about 2:30 a.m. on...
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without a license in connection...
cbs17
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
chathamjournal.com
Group arrested in connection with armed robbery in western Chatham County
Siler City, NC – A series of arrests have been made in connection with an armed robbery which occurred in Chatham County in early November. The victim in the case reported being threatened, robbed, and held against her will in the home of Peter John Mein, 62, of 311 Piney Grove Church Road, Siler City.
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
cbs17
Former Marine dragged ‘half a football field’ by woman with criminal history as chase ensues across NC county lines
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman will remain in jail after investigators said she dragged a Zebulon police officer with her car before driving off and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase. A Wake County Judge raised 51-year-old Deserie Ann Byrum’s bond to $250,000 Tuesday afternoon, after...
