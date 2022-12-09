ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Homicide Suspect

By Alyssa Riccardi
 4 days ago
File Photo

NEPTUNE – Authorities are still investigating a fatal shooting that took place in October in Neptune Township, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible.

On October 6 around 10:48 p.m., police found 26-year-old Devin Agolio-Stout of Neptune Township on Heck Avenue in the driver’s seat of his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was quickly brought to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“The holiday season is upon us and we have a family who will no longer be celebrating with their loved one. They deserve justice for the loss of their family member Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. “I cannot stress enough that as a community, we need to come together and share information that may assist our detectives in making an arrest. If you know something, we need you to please come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400 or by going to the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

