A woman who told police she didn’t care if she got arrested for assault was taken into custody for an assault that happened overnight in downtown Iowa City. Police say the incident occurred just after 1am at Gabe’s on East Washington Street. 21-year-old Raven Davenport of Westwinds Drive and the victim reportedly got into an exchange of words because Davenport believed the victim got in her personal space. Davenport then allegedly proceeded to make threats and then assault the victim by hitting her in the face.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO