Iowa City, IA

KCJJ

IC Police say Suspect shot himself during parking ramp standoff UPDATE

Iowa City Police say an armed suspect shot himself during a standoff with police in a Riverfront Crossings parking ramp. According to an ICPD news release and arrest reports, officers responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot at approximately 2pm Monday. Information received by police from a third party indicated a man was armed and trying to take his wife by bus to Chicago against her will. The couple’s three children, an infant, a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old, were also present.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with theft allegedly hit officer while leaving store lot

An Iowa City woman was arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident where she allegedly stole merchandise from a Coralville store and hit an officer while escaping. Police say the incident occurred at the Walmart on Commerce Drive the morning of October 31st. 27-year-old Rashonda Hannon of Sylvan Glen Court is accused of leaving the store with over $1800 in merchandise without attempting to pay for the items.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after multiple 911 noise complaint calls

An Iowa City man who reportedly was upset about the constant noise at his apartment complex got himself arrested after repeated calls to the city’s emergency line. The incident occurred last week, from late Thursday into early Friday at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. 68-year-old Sherman White allegedly called 911 8 times to report a noise complaint.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City police on search for armed robbery suspect

Iowa City police responded to an armed robbery on Monday near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen, according to a press release. Law enforcement said the description provided of a person of interest in the robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on Monday morning.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with assault after downtown incident

A woman who told police she didn’t care if she got arrested for assault was taken into custody for an assault that happened overnight in downtown Iowa City. Police say the incident occurred just after 1am at Gabe’s on East Washington Street. 21-year-old Raven Davenport of Westwinds Drive and the victim reportedly got into an exchange of words because Davenport believed the victim got in her personal space. Davenport then allegedly proceeded to make threats and then assault the victim by hitting her in the face.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle

Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC Police investigate reported armed robbery

Iowa City Police say they’re investigating an armed robbery. According to a news release from the ICPD, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Monday officers responded to an armed robbery in the area of West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. The victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle had been stolen.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

North Liberty woman accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father

A North Liberty woman is accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father. 20-year-old Haley Grahlman Matheny of Sugar Creek Lane was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:15 Friday morning. North Liberty Police say earlier this year Grahlman Matheny took 20 checks from her father and wrote them out to herself. She allegedly cashed $7,290 in checks at the Hills Bank Forevergreen Road location before the reported scheme was discovered by her father.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash

BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Tyler Rosenthal. ISP said it happened at about 6:20 p.m. when Rosenthal was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 30. Officials said he hit a semi head-on at the intersection with 14th Avenue.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms. 42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident

Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was arrested in Henry County after deputies say he stole a semi. Jerad Dean Peach, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, operating while under the influence second offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and driving under a suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Armed robbery in Iowa City

A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
IOWA CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man

A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

