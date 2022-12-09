Read full article on original website
Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace
The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say
A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
Ballston Spa duo accused of animal abuse
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on December 3, of a yellow Labrador retriever that had been turned into them under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release.
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
Amsterdam man faces criminally negligent homicide charge
An Amsterdam man was arrested on Friday following a more than six-month long homicide investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Christian Vega, 32, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Granville duo arrested after altercation investigation
Two arrests have been made after an investigation into a Granville altercation. Brian Valastro, 33, and Kimberly Baptie, 29, both of Granville, each face multiple charges.
Coeymans resident accused of burglary and attempted choking
RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges. On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of […]
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway
A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-87 in Wilton
A Nassau woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-87 in Wilton. Ellissa Carmin, 30, faces a slew of charges.
Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips
Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business
A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
Still no sign of missing Rensselaer County man
David Fearnley remains missing in Rensselaer County. He was last seen on Tamarack Road in Pittstown. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department says they’re searched land, air, and water, and have had K-9 units out. Anyone with information should call the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-5252.
North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
Catskill drunk driver arrested after one car rollover
Saugerties police arrested Jamie S. Affronti, 62 on December 11. Affronti was allegedly involved in a one car rollover.
