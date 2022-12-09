Read full article on original website
A Carter
4d ago
Just downright "trifling" to commit these senseless crimes & on top of this, involve children. Hope they receive the harshest penalty possible !
Cammy
4d ago
Parents need to be held accountable, Knowing where your children are and discipline not a whooping get help if you know your child is out of hand. Definitely praying all everyone
just.my opinion
4d ago
We all know this is not going to get better anytime soon. These kids will also have kids and represent the same values to them.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Image released of suspect wanted in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Center. It happened just before 6:20 a.m. outside the building as the officer, identified as Scott Riner, was on his way to work. He had worked there for 10 years.
Atlanta Police officer healing, recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
ATLANTA — It's been a week since Atlanta Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Golden was badly hurt when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Just in that span of time, he is recovering well in the hospital, according to officers. His colleagues are also calling his healing a miracle.
Man killed following 'domestic' incident in northwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday following a domestic incident, Atlanta Police said. APD officers responded to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW around 10:40 a.m. regarding a shooting. The location is not far from Collier Park near Atlanta's Carroll Heights and Fairburn Heights neighborhoods.
Man accused of stabbing 77-year-old Buckhead woman to death had multiple previous arrests
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death outside her Buckhead townhome had multiple prior run-ins with the law. A judge denied bond Tuesday for 23-year-old Antonio Brown, who police believe killed Ellen Bowles inside her gated community...
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. He was expected in court for a first appearance on Tuesday, but 11Alive was told that he waived that.
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
Buckhead fatal stabbing: Suspect's family apologizes 'with profound sorrow' to victim's family
ATLANTA — The family of the 23-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman at her Buckhead home on Saturday have released a statement condemning the suspect's actions. The statement comes one day after Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with murdering Eleanor Bowles. In their statement, the...
Atlanta police announce arrest in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman
Atlanta leaders and police Monday night announced an arrest in the death of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens said his city’s police investigators with help from DeKalb County, found and arrested 23-year-old Antonio Brown - the named suspect in the murder of Bowles. On Sunday, investigators...
Burning body found in wooded area in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the location off of Old Gordon Road in northwest Atlanta near Collier Drive....
Suspects from Georgia broke into New Jersey home wearing FBI raid jackets, left victim for dead, authorities say
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Five metro Atlanta people are facing charges in New Jersey after prosecutors said they were part of a violent home invasion and left the victim for dead. Now the individuals are accused of attempted murder. The suspects from Atlanta, Marietta, and Dunwoody are accused of...
Atlanta 'Cop City' sees large law enforcement operation again; GBI says barricades being cleared
ATLANTA — Law enforcement agencies mounted a large response Tuesday at the encampment protesting a future Atlanta police and fire training center that opponents have dubbed "Cop City." The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was one of the responding agencies. 11Alive's Sky Tracker flew over the site and...
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
Family of victims demand DNA testing be released in Atlanta Child Murders case
ATLANTA — The families of at least four victims in the Atlanta Child Murders gathered to call for the release of all DNA testing related to the case on Tuesday. The group said it's been one year since they've received any updates from the city after it said it was going to retest DNA evidence in the cases.
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
Man arrested following powerful explosion in Morrow neighborhood
MORROW, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Morrow neighborhood Monday night. Clayton County Police Department's bomb squad was called to an address along Burbank Trail earlier Monday evening. Morrow Police Department first got the call about the explosion, where they found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway, officers said. CCPD's bomb squad has since backed out of the area and has set up an X-ray machine to scan items, according to an 8 p.m. update from investigators.
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys
The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
23-year-old arrested after 77-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — A man is now in custody accused in the murder of a 77-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her own home over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles was found dead in the garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community on Saturday on Paces West Terrace.
Man found shot in apartment in Doraville’s 1st homicide of 2022
Doraville police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon in an apartment.
