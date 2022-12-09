ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 11

A Carter
4d ago

Just downright "trifling" to commit these senseless crimes & on top of this, involve children. Hope they receive the harshest penalty possible !

Reply(2)
10
Cammy
4d ago

Parents need to be held accountable, Knowing where your children are and discipline not a whooping get help if you know your child is out of hand. Definitely praying all everyone

Reply
3
just.my opinion
4d ago

We all know this is not going to get better anytime soon. These kids will also have kids and represent the same values to them.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man arrested following powerful explosion in Morrow neighborhood

MORROW, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Morrow neighborhood Monday night. Clayton County Police Department's bomb squad was called to an address along Burbank Trail earlier Monday evening. Morrow Police Department first got the call about the explosion, where they found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway, officers said. CCPD's bomb squad has since backed out of the area and has set up an X-ray machine to scan items, according to an 8 p.m. update from investigators.
MORROW, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy