Miami, FL

Model Cindy Prado’s favorite Miami hot spots

By Patty Adams Martinez
New York Post
 4 days ago

In-demand model Cindy Prado travels more than 150 days a year.

Although she loves the adventure, the Cuban American influencer ( with 2.7 million followers on Instagram and 6.1 million likes on TikTok ) can’t wait to get back home to Miami — and not just because she owns the runway during the city’s Swim Week . “We have beautiful high-end restaurants, nightclubs and 24-hour parties,” she tells Alexa. “It’s impossible to get bored in this city.”

When the social media maven isn’t busy overseeing her successful fitness platform, the Prado Program, she’s indulging her passion for food as a part owner of three Miami restaurants (Miss Crispy Rice, Sushi OG and Papi Churro), all housed inside Oasis Wynwood.

Who better to ask about the hottest spots in Magic City? Here’s the strutter’s must-hit list.

Baby Jane , 500 Brickell Ave.
Baby Jane is Prado’s go-to casual bar.
Photo Courtesy of Baby Jane

“This is my go-to casual bar for a drink with friends. I have started and ended many great nights here.”

Miss Crispy Rice , 2335 N. Miami Ave.
Prado hits Miss Crispy Rice for delicious bites and conversation with friends.
Photo Courtesy of Miss Crispy Rice

“Miss Crispy Rice has everything from the more traditional spicy tuna to crispy rice topped with scallops and A5 Wagyu beef. It’s one of my favorite places to go catch up with my girlfriends and eat incredible food.”

1 Hotel South Beach , 2341 Collins Ave.
Prado hits this spot for both the pools and dining.
Photo Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

“As soon as you walk in, the smell alone — of sandalwood, cedar and iris — tells you you’re on vacation, and their light, earthy décor is so relaxing. The pools are also beautiful, and the hotel has great dining options.”

Papi Steak , 736 1st St.
When Prado is feeling trendy, she hits Papi Steak for the Wagyu pastrami and celeb spotting.
Courtesy of Papi Steak

“For a trendy night out, Dave Grutman’s restaurants take the gold. I most frequently go to Komodo — I love the wild mushroom lo mein and truffled honey salmon. At Papi Steak I order the Wagyu pastrami, latkes, caviar baked potato, the Papi Steak tomahawk — and cocktails, of course! They are the best for a fun night out, to spot celebs, listen to fun music and get the night started if you’re looking to go out afterward.”

Casa Tua , 1700 James Ave.
Casa Tuea is “the perfect date spot.”
Courtesy of the Restaurant

“This is the perfect date spot. The Italian restaurant has a super romantic atmosphere with soft ambient light and Italian music playing on their outdoor garden terrace — sometimes, they even have a violinist. The food is great as well.”

Dal Plin , 140 NE 39th St.
For more casual Italian, Prado hits Dal Plin.
Courtesy of the Restaurant

“My favorite Italian casual spot is Dal Plin. I order the pomodoro bucatini topped with burrata [pictured]. It’s my go-to take-out restaurant. The owners are a husband and wife from Italy, and they make their pasta fresh every single day — you can tell they put their heart into it. I love supporting a small business, so I go to them when craving pasta … which is very often.”

Papi Churro , 2335 N. Miami Ave.
Papi Churro is “insanely good.”
Courtesy of Papi Churro

“Our specialty is ice cream sundaes with churros. We have a range of crazy-amazing combinations, such as cookie dough ice cream with dulce de leche-filled churro or a guava-and-cheese churro sundae. It’s just insane. Insanely good!”

House of Transformation , 350 NE 24th St.
Prado calls this gym her “second home.”
Courtesy of House of Transformation.

“My second home! It’s a small, boutique gym where pretty much everyone knows each other, and nothing beats the feeling of working out with people that become like a second family — you always have a workout buddy.”

Miami Beach
South Beach offers “a variety of activities” to take part in.
De Agostini via Getty Images

“South Beach is the most famous beach for a reason. It is pretty, and there are so many great hotels around that you can get drinks at or rent their lounge beds on the sand, giving you a variety of activities to take part in.”

