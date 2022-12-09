1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baldwin County (Baldwin County, GA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened in Baldwin County, at the juncture of South Main and Second Streets at around 3:40 p.m.

A Baldwin County Water Department truck was reportedly stopped at a stop sign on Second Street at the intersection of South Main Street.

The dirt bike was moving at a high speed northbound on South Main Street.

Sibert claimed that Jeff Hogan, the truck's driver, was struck by the dirt bike driven by Tonikeron Williams as he pulled into the intersection.

Williams was transported by ambulance to the hospital's emergency room at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin in Milledgeville, where he passed away shortly after arriving.

Williams' death, according to the deputy coroner, was caused by blunt trauma.

No autopsy will be performed.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

December 9, 2022

Source: Union Recorder

