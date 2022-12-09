OBITUARY: Clay Curd

Clay Curd of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, he was 62 years old.

Mr. Curd was born on January 15, 1960 in Lebanon to the late Morris Curd and Evelyn Piper Curd.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, William Curd; and father-in-law, Jimmy Doss.

He is survived by wife of 43 years, Becky Doss Curd of Gallatin; son, Josh Curd (Jennifer) of Gallatin; brothers, Paul Curd (Teresa) of Gallatin and Butch Curd (Yati) of Gallatin; sisters, Stacey Hudson (Marc) of Gallatin and Patricia Hightower of Gallatin; mother-in-law, Juanita Doss of Gallatin; sister-in-law, Pam Williams (Lee) of Brentwood; brother-in-law, Mark Doss (Anita) of Gallatin; grandchild, Cameron Curd; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be Friday, December 9th at 3:00 p.m. at Crestview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, December 9th from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin.

Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/