The holidays are fast approaching and you know what that means; lots of adult beverages! No, it means shopping, and in West Palm Beach most of that goes down at the Tanger (formerly the Palm Beach Outlets) but also on the venerable Antique Row .

The Row, as The Dirt likes to call it, straddles Dixie Highway with glitz and glamour and tacos at Cholo Soy , but there's a new kid in town and watch out because the former slummin' it Georgia Avenue i s putting on the ritz and climbing into the Thunderdome. You know, two fashion designers enter , one leaves with a ripped wallpaper sample.

Check out the story to find out why there's some friendly competition going down, going down , there's a whole lot of catfighting going down.

Also, in case you were concerned about what the convictions in New York mean to Trump International Golf Club, senior business reporter Alexandra Clough is all over it to put your mind at ease, or unease. Find out why in her breaking news story because even though she is your go-to for the most in depth business stories in South Florida, she is also quick with the analysis when all Trump breaks lose .

On the island, because The Dirt can really never get too much of Palm Beach, luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz has a hoppy story about the king of beer distributors, or at least a member of the royal beer family, buying up a humble abode on the north end. What kind of beer you ask? Because that's really all I want to know, and well, whether they can supply my next kegger .

Georgia Avenue gets glammed up for the holidays but is it it Antique Row 2.0?

The Dirt and The Dirt's colleagues started noticing some fancifying of Georgia Avenue about a year ago and then, the gauntlet was thrown and an invitation showed up for a "Sip and Shop" organized by some of the new designers and antique dealers on The Ave, which is what The Dirt likes to call it.

Many Antique Rowers have storage on Georgia Avenue and said they think both streets can exist in harmony with enough shoppers to go around for everyone. One complaint, there aren't enough restaurants on The Ave, so I'm smelling a business opportunity!

Nothing to see hear, just some par golf and whatnot

Frankly, The Dirt finds it hard to wade through all the Trump companies and try and puzzle together what is going on when some court action comes down, but Alexandra Clough knows it all and has sources in the right places to answer the heavy hitting questions like; 'Can I still get a 9 a.m. tee time' and 'Where's the beer cart?' Just kidding!

Her story on the repercussions of a New York tax fraud conviction gets right to the point AND answers whether you can get a 9 a.m. tee time.

OK, but what kind of beer do they have?

A company associated with the Reyes family’s beer-distribution empire buys a house on Palm Beach, but, ok, what kind of beer do they have? I know, they just distribute the beer, not make it, but enquiring minds want to know and if you want to know, it's listed on the company website under the heading Beer, Beer and more Beer.

Since its not champs, Palm Beachers may be more interested in the real estate side of things and that's readily explained in Darrell Hofheinz's excellent story about the recent sale.

Live lightly

