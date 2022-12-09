Kansas Wesleyan Theatre to perform 'Gift of the Magi' this weekend

It’s a tale of love and sacrifice, a tale of reflection and giving thanks and a tale with a reputation for tugging at the heartstrings of young and old.

This weekend, the Kansas Wesleyan University Theater program will perform an adaptation of “Gift of the Magi,” a story by O. Henry, originally published in 1905.

Kansas Wesleyan Theatre Professor Karen Babcock Brassea said this version of the story is a short Christmas comedy adapted from the original piece. But the talents of the students portraying the characters go beyond just making people laugh.

“I’m just incredibly proud of what these students have been able to accomplish,” Brassea said.

A story of sacrifice

Fitting for the holiday season, themes of sacrifice and love permeate the play’s dialogue.

“Gift of the Magi” is a story of a young couple in love, who were poor as could be around Christmas time. Set at the turn of the century, the play follows the couple as they try to penny pinch to give one another the perfect gift.

Main characters Della and Jim end up spending money that they were going to use for their respective gifts in other places. A heart touching plot revealing what each character values most ensues, and the two learn a lesson they wont soon forget.

“The thing that really drew me to this (play) is this idea of sacrifice,” Brassea said. “The sacrifice and the kind of love that you have to have for someone to sacrifice your most valuable things.”

Brassea said the tale is sweet, but there is a kind of irony that provides the audience comedic relief in the story, too. Like when Della looks in the mirror for the first time after cutting her long, flowy hair that, in a way, came with the identity of women at the time.

Della’s perplexed look and plucked-chicken appearance is a humorous part of the play several cast members have come to enjoy, Brassea said.

Students discover newfound appreciation for theater

This production will be Kansas Wesleyan junior Nicolas Fierro’s first time on stage. He never really had an interest in theater until this year, after taking a necessary course for his degree.

“I never really got into theater; I made fun of it, actually,” Fierro said. “As I grew older I began to bring a sense of appreciation through Karen (Brassea), actually.”

After observing Brassea’s “crazy” passion for the art, he began to enjoy the ins and outs of what makes productions work.

Fierro, a baseball player and communications major at Kansas Wesleyan, ended up getting cast the lead male role in “Gift of the Magi,” Jim.

“I was like, OK this is something new to me,” Fierro said. “But I always had confidence, I always had faith in myself that like – I can do this.”

Of course, Brassea agreed. His on-stage chemistry with the female lead playing Della was incredible, she said, from the start.

Shelby Via, a freshman at Kansas Wesleyan, is serving as the audio engineer for the production this weekend. She said after this semester, the crew is like one big family.

“I just think it is a must-watch show,” Via said. “It’s a really cute show… the laughs in it, the characters and energy everyone puts in there is amazing.”

Kansas Wesleyan Theater will perform “Gift of the Magi” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 in Fitzpatrick Auditorium.

There will be no charge or ticketing required for entry to the show. Instead, Kansas Wesleyan Theatre will be taking donations of non-perishable items for the Salina Food Bank.

Inspiration for this came in part by a line in the play that Della says. When her friend comes over and tells her she eaten for two days, Della gives her a chunk of money she had saved.

“There are many, tonight, who will be without supper,” the character says in that moment.

“We’re very service oriented here,” Brassea said. “Instead of us just providing entertainment from our point of view, I think it is important the students get a chance to look at the bigger picture.”