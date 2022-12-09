ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopping near St. Cloud next week

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is travelling across the Midwest with performers in tow this month. The train will stop in Eden Valley and Annandale on the from the Twin Cities Wednesday night, Dec. 14.

Every year the Canadian Pacific organization raises money and food for local food banks in the communities along its network. Once the train arrives the stage door will lower and the band opens with its first song.

When will the train stop and who will perform?

In Annandale the train will stop on the west side of Downtown Park over the Harrison St. West railway crossing around 7:15 p.m. and the event will go until 8 p.m. The train will be stopping in Eden Valley at the State street South railway crossing at 8:55 p.m. and the event will go until 9:30 p.m.

Singers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott will perform.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is partnering with the Eden Valley Food Shelf Inc. and Annandale Area Community Food Shelf for the event.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

