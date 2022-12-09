Canadian and Gunter face off with a trip to state on the line once again

It's a little more than a five-hour drive to get from Canadian High School to Gunter High School. From one far end of the Texas Panhandle down to about 50 miles north of Dallas. You wouldn't think the two of them have anything in common, and most of the time you'd be right.

Except when the football state semifinals come around.

Canadian (12-2) and Gunter (14-0) are set to face off at 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in the 3A Division II semifinals...again. It's the sixth time in seven years the two squads will do battle to determine who will head down to Arlington for the state championship.

Canadian was eliminated by Abernathy last year in the regional round. Prior to that, the Wildcats and Tigers faced off every year in the state semis from 2016 to 2020. Gunter got the better end of the match in 2016 (44-34), 2017 (56-28) and 2019 (27-20) while Canadian took victory in 2018 (17-7) and 2020 (33-6). It's a good bet that the winner of this year's match will go on to win it all next week.

First, they have to get there.

“There’s a lot of excitement going on right now," Canadian head coach Chris Koetting said. "We’re just so glad to be playing still and to have a chance to maybe even win a state championship. It’s just a really fun time of the year and our kids are really excited. Our coaches, our community, everybody is really excited. It’s a fun time for sure.”

Junior quarterback Camren Cavalier used to be one of the best-kept secrets in all of Texas. The way he's performed in the postseason, he's not so secret anymore. The dual-threat has rushed for 1,402 yards and 33 touchdowns while throwing for 2,898 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was responsible for all six touchdowns the Wildcats scored last week against Wall.

Having weapons like Luke Flowers and Preston Miller always helps, as does an enormous offensive line up front. The Wildcat defense has been sensational as of late, too, giving up just 8.62 points per game since mid-October. With the offense averaging 59 points per contest, that a recipe for success.

However, Gunter has been just as dominant.

Two of the Tigers' wins have come by forfeit and they defeated Brock just 21-16 in mid-September. The Tigers defeated Bells by 10 in mid-October, but otherwise, it's just been bloodbath after bloodbath. Since defeating Howe 54-21 on October 14, Gunter has given up just 20 points total on defense. The Tigers won 85-0 over Lone Oak, 56-0 over Leonard, and 49-0 over Blue Ridge.

They've been just as outstanding in the playoffs. After winning by forfeit in the opening round, the Tigers knocked off Jacksboro (48-7), Palmer (40-6) and an excellent Holliday team (31-7). To say the Tigers and Wildcats are two dominant teams would be the understatement of the century.

“We’re very familiar with each other," Koetting said. "I think both programs respect each other because we’ve had some real battles in the past. Everybody knows what each other is going to do, it’s just going to come down to who does it the best. They’re a really good football team, they always have been and it’s always fun playing those guys.”

Whichever team comes out on top gets to head down to AT&T Stadium for the 3A Division II state championship game. That contest will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Either one of these teams are good enough to get there, but only one will. For what it's worth, Koetting is feeling confident that his squad will get it done.

“It would be great (to make the title game)," he said. "We’ve got a few days to prepare, and I think we’ve got a good game plan. I have no doubt that our kids are going to play their best game of the year. I feel very confident."

CANADIAN VS. GUNTER

Class 3A Division II semifinal playoff game

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas

Records: Gunter 14-0; Canadian 12-2

Coverage: Follow @Hpisani91 on Twitter for live updates, plus post game video, stories and photos to appear on amarillo.com.