Dekalb County, GA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dekalb County (Dekalb County, GA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Dekalb County on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Dekalb Medical Parkway and the Covington Highway at around 10:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s dead next to the road.

The victim was struck by a car while crossing the street, according to investigators.

The car fled the scene before the first responders could arrive.

The identity and position of the victim have not been released.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

December 9, 2022

Source: FOX 5 Atlanta

Nationwide Report

