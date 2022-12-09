CCSO Special Needs Rodeo sees record crowd; big rodeo weekend expected

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said if the weekend mimics Thursday, the community should expect a huge turnout at the Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo Friday and Saturday.

“The Special Needs Rodeo is twice as big as we’ve seen in the past,” Gentry said Thursday. “We had to acquire three extra sets of bleachers to have for the students who came. Today’s event was for anyone with special needs or really for any students or community members who wanted to attend.”

Gentry said he can’t thank the sponsors enough for making everything possible.

“I love my community, and I love that our people love this community and the sheriff’s office,” Gentry said. “ The number of banners we have representing our sponsors is amazing. Last year we were over capacity here at the rodeo and couldn’t let anyone else in—this year has the potential to sell out again.”

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shared that local businessman Roy Drinkard will be present, along with Jim Carson, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

The sheriff encourages attendees to get to the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center early to grab their seats Friday and Saturday. The gates open at 5 p.m., the kids’ scramble starts at 7 and the rodeo follows at 7:30. Tickets will be sold at the door. Adult tickets are $10, child/student tickets are $8 and kids 6 and younger get in free. CASH ONLY. There will be an ATM will be on-site because credit/debit cards cannot be processed at the venue.