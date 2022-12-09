ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Q 105.7

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say

A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Hot 99.1

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway

A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Daily Voice

Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips

Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business

A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
COXSACKIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Still no sign of missing Rensselaer County man

David Fearnley remains missing in Rensselaer County. He was last seen on Tamarack Road in Pittstown. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department says they’re searched land, air, and water, and have had K-9 units out. Anyone with information should call the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-5252.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

