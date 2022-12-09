ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raheem Sterling trains with England on eve of France quarter-final

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2RtR_0jcwGBEV00

England forward Raheem Sterling returned to training on the eve of the World Cup quarter-final against France fresh from rejoining the squad in Qatar.

The 28-year-old did not feature in last weekend’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

Sterling head backed to the UK to deal with the matter but linked back up with England in Qatar on Friday as preparations gear up for the World Cup clash against France.

The forward was part of the 25-man group training at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

Sterling was joined in the session by midfielder Declan Rice and centre-back John Stones after some questions over their availability.

Striker Callum Wilson was also involved in the session having dealt with a muscle strain this week.

But, while the Newcastle frontman was in training, Southgate admitted he needed to be assessed ahead of the France game.

“(Stones and Rice) are both in training,” he told talkSPORT. “Callum Wilson has missed a little bit of training, so we’ve got to assess him.

“Raheem’s arrived back this morning so we’re going to have to assess exactly where he is at.

“He’s obviously missed a lot of training but great to have him back with the group.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England back home as Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence

England landed back in Birmingham on Sunday evening after their 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. There is no action until Tuesday but, here, the PA news agency looks at how Sunday unfolded at the World Cup. England arrive home. The England squad flew back to the UK on...
newschain

Three children - aged eight to 11 - dead after falling into icy lake

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital. Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.
newschain

Leicester coach Steve Borthwick unable to give clarity amid England speculation

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick would “love to give clarity” amid ongoing speculation linking him to the vacant England job but said he was unable to do so as he remained tight-lipped about his future. Borthwick is the strong favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked last...
newschain

Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard. Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.
newschain

Mikel Arteta happy to welcome Ben White back to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no concerns over Ben White’s mindset as the defender prepares for a return to Premier League action. The 25-year-old defender joined up with the Gunners in Dubai having left England’s World Cup squad following an alleged bust-up with assistant Steve Holland. White did...
newschain

‘Absolutely gutted’ Harry Kane vows to get stronger from World Cup heartbreak

England captain Harry Kane insists he will use their disappointing World Cup exit to be mentally stronger in the future. The Tottenham striker, who had earlier converted from the spot to go level with Wayne Rooney as the country’s leading scorer on 53 goals, missed a late penalty which would have made it 2-2 against France in their quarter-final.
newschain

Warren Gatland wants ‘no excuse environment’ after returning as Wales coach

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuse environment” after taking charge of Wales for a second time. The New Zealander’s previous spell as Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Football’s not coming home after England World Cup exit but Dave the cat is

Football may not be coming home, but Dave the cat is. After England lost to France in the World Cup quarter-final, the squad began their journey back from their Al Wakrah hotel base on Sunday afternoon. They will eventually be joined by Dave, the cat who spent time around the...
newschain

Hugo Lloris backs Harry Kane to recover from World Cup penalty miss

Hugo Lloris is confident Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane will continue to shine for club and country following his costly penalty miss in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. Goalkeeper Lloris is preparing for a semi-final showdown with Morocco after watching Kane blaze a late spot-kick over his crossbar...
newschain

Andy Farrell gets Warren Gatland’s backing for British and Irish Lions role

Warren Gatland has highlighted Ireland boss Andy Farrell’s credentials to coach the 2025 British and Irish Lions in Australia. Gatland is back for a second stint as Wales head coach that could incorporate the 2027 World Cup. And that might mean he is in the frame to lead the...
newschain

Former England coach Eddie Jones to lead Barbarians at Twickenham in May

Former England boss Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham in May to coach the Barbarians against a World XV. Jones was last week sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge following a dismal autumn campaign which concluded the nation’s worst year since 2008. The 62-year-old Australian...
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped...
newschain

Naseem Shah to miss Pakistan’s third Test against England

Pakistan will once again be without pace bowler Naseem Shah as they look to avoid a third straight defeat by England in Karachi. The 19-year-old seamer took five wickets in a losing cause as bat dominated ball in the series opener in Rawalpindi but missed the follow-up in Multan, where Ben Stokes’ tourists took an unassailable 2-0 lead.
The Independent

Malian mother in Morocco returns home with healthy nonuplets after a year

A Malian woman who gave birth to the world’s only nonuplets last year finally returned home with her nine babies yesterday.Halima Cissé, 27, was sent to Morocco for special care ahead of the birth of her five girls and four boys. The delivery of the babies in May last year made a new Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to have survived.Announcing her return, the country’s health minister Dieminatou Sangare told AFP that the mother and children landed safely and in healthy conditions.“Joy and satisfaction to see them in good health. The mother...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Callum Davidson happy with St Johnstone squad and hoping for quiet January

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is not anticipating a busy January transfer window as he is happy with the make-up of his squad. The Perth club performed major mid-season surgery last winter when they were embroiled in a cinch Premiership relegation battle and then added several new faces in the summer after avoiding the drop.
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy