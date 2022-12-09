TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 91-88 win over Memphis on Tuesday night. Miller hit a 3-pointer and then dunked after rebounding his own miss on the next possession in the final two minutes for the Crimson Tide (9-1), sporting the program’s highest ranking in 15 years.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO