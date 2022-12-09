Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Related
montecitojournal.net
Surfing and Life at ‘Rincon Point,’ a New Book
It was Shuku when a band of nearly 300 Chumash lived on the point of land that today marks the boundary between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It became Rancheria San Mateo after the Spanish settled the area in 1782. It became El Rincon (the corner) after the Mexican governor of Alta California granted the point and over 4,000 acres to presidio veteran Teodoro Arellanes. In 1855 Arellanes deeded the rancho to his son-in-law, Mateo Henry Biggs, who had arrived at the brink of American ownership of California. Biggs sold off hundreds of acres of the rancho, opening the way for over 150 years of history leading to the Rincon Point of today.
Winners announced for Santa Maria's Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights contest
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 26th annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest.
Historical Jack House and Garden in San Luis Obispo hosts a Holiday light event for all ages
There are Holiday events happening across the Central Coast and the Historical Victorian Jack House in San Luis Obispo is transforming for the holiday season. The post Historical Jack House and Garden in San Luis Obispo hosts a Holiday light event for all ages appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm brings powerful winds, big waves to Avila Beach. See the stunning photos
Seabirds and surfers alike flocked to the shore to explore the foamy waves.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Santa Barbara Edhat
$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School
The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
Noozhawk
Downtown Santa Barbara 66-Unit Hotel Project Gets Positive Reviews So Far
It’s early, but so far, so good. The 66-unit hotel project proposed for 710-720 State St. and 15 E. Ortega St. in downtown Santa Barbara received a positive response last week during a concept review by the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission. “I like this project,” Commissioner Cass Ensberg...
SLO family makes tamales every year to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe
A family in San Luis Obispo donates homemade tamales to Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa every year. It’s a promise they made 15 years ago.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport
Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Campus Point Marine Reserves Recognized
Two marine protected areas off Santa Barbara — Campus Point and the Channel Islands — were among the five noted to be standouts in a new review by Environment California and Azul, research and policy groups for the marine environment. At Campus Point, a piece of the UC...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Cachuma Lake rainbow trout release
The community is invited to hit the lake this holiday season as Cachuma Lake just had another trout release. Santa Barbara County officials released 4,000 pounds worth of rainbow trout.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza
In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
Santa Barbara Independent
Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel
One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
calcoastnews.com
Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal
A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
Storm brought over 8 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area
The windy storm also caused mass power outages, some of which have yet to be restored.
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0