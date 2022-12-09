ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

montecitojournal.net

Surfing and Life at ‘Rincon Point,’ a New Book

It was Shuku when a band of nearly 300 Chumash lived on the point of land that today marks the boundary between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It became Rancheria San Mateo after the Spanish settled the area in 1782. It became El Rincon (the corner) after the Mexican governor of Alta California granted the point and over 4,000 acres to presidio veteran Teodoro Arellanes. In 1855 Arellanes deeded the rancho to his son-in-law, Mateo Henry Biggs, who had arrived at the brink of American ownership of California. Biggs sold off hundreds of acres of the rancho, opening the way for over 150 years of history leading to the Rincon Point of today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School

The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport

Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street

Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza

In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel

One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal

A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
