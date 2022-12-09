ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Former Southwest Iowa Teacher Associate Facing Felony Charges

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Harlan) A former Harlan High School “teacher associate” is accused of having a relationship with a student and buying prescription drugs from an undercover officer.

KETV News reports that 35-year-old Ashley Cibic is charged in the two separate felony cases. The criminal complaint states an 18-year-old student confirmed the relationship with Cibic.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the woman purchased hydrocodone from an undercover officer and was arrested in November on numerous charges in both cases. She will be arraigned in January.

Cibic was first placed on leave and later fired when authorities filed the charges.

According to Ketv News, The Harlan School District states the relationship with the student did not occur during school hours or on school property.

