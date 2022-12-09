ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CBS Miami

Best days to shop for deals during holiday season

MIAMI - The clock is ticking for holiday shoppers. If you missed out on those Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, experts say don't worry, it's not too late. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for blockbuster deals, but they may not be the best deals depending on what you are looking for, according to Kyle James with RatherBeShopping.com. "There's actually some days in December where you can actually get better deals than you can on Black Friday," he said. After tracking December deals for nearly two decades here's what he's found. On December 10th, expect...
TheStreet

Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
The Hill

Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’

Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
The Independent

Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
Herald Community Newspapers

How spending at department stores has changed in the last three decades

Long before there were e-commerce retailers with next-day shipping, buy-now-pay-later financing, and advertisers tracking every click, there were department stores with friendly human associates and layaway services. The U.S. Census Bureau defines department stores as retailers "that have separate departments for general lines of new merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry,...
Sourcing Journal

Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?

When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...

