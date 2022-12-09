Read full article on original website
AC Council President Challenges Ventnor Mayor on ‘Whites Only’ Claim
In a fiery on-air exchange, Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt directly and forcefully challenged Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Hotlzman’s “Whites Only” comments regarding the use of the Atlantic City ice skating rink. Holtzman did not budge one inch from the public claim that she made...
Bart Blatstein Brings Holiday Cheer To Atlantic City’s Stanley Holmes
Bart Blatstein is a very good neighbor. He has loved Atlantic City since his childhood. Blatstein gives back to Atlantic City regularly. His latest act of philanthropy came yesterday, Monday, December 12, 2022, when Blatstein and members of his Showboat Atlantic City team brought a beautiful holiday meal and personally served it to residents of Atlantic City’s Stanley Holmes Village.
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
North Wildwood mayor responds to DEP lawsuit over dune work
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a lawsuit against North Wildwood last week to prevent the city from installing a steel bulkhead along its 15th Avenue dune. A judge denied the state's request for an immediate injunction to prevent the city from continuing its efforts to install a bulkhead. North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello accused the DEP of not acting quickly enough to protect the city. Rosenello said Hurricane Ian's remnants in early October washed away 80 feet of the 15th Avenue dune, and now only 30 feet are left. If the rest of it...
Absecon recruiter in health benefits scheme sentenced to three years
Well-known Absecon businessman Brian Pugh will serve 37 months in federal prison for his role as a recruiter in the sprawling compound drug scheme that gripped the region for years. Before imposing the term, the judge ruled that Pugh initially attempted to impede the investigation. Pugh, who pleaded guilty in...
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey
A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate, also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.It's selling for $24.95 million.There are six …
Electric vehicle charging: What drivers say N.J.’s doing right and wrong.
As a light sprinkle of rain petered out on Black Friday, I made my way into the Wawa parking lot in Cherry Hill just in time to catch Jomy Mutthathil who was making a pit stop to charge his electric vehicle. The white Tesla glistened behind the Long Islander, who...
Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
Vehicle transactions restored at MVC agency in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There’s some good news for residents in South Jersey. The Motor Vehicle Commission agency office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township is fully back in business. New Jersey state Sen. Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all...
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
Missing New Jersey boaters en route to Florida found safe
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men who went missing last week on a sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida have been found safe, the United States Coast Guard said Tuesday night."Is this really happening?" Nina DiTomasso said. "Are we dreaming?"It was a call both Natalie and Nina DiTomasso will never forget.The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found about 214 miles east of Delaware by the tanker vessel Silver Muna just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.According to the Coast Guard, the 30-foot Atrevida II sailboat they were in ran out of fuel and...
Millville Resident to Head State’s Civil Service
Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that he has appointed Allison Chris Myers of Millville as the Acting Chair/CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission (CSC). As of press time, Myers is in line to replace current Chair/CEO, Deirdré Webster Cobb, Esq., who recently announced her retirement, effective January 1, 2023, after serving more than 30 years in state government. Myers will become the first transgender person to serve as a cabinet member in New Jersey state history.
Trenton, NJ Man Arrested Involved In Atlantic City Shooting
December 11, 2022 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Atlantic City Police Department reports, that on December 6, 2022, a shooting investigation…
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Authorities believe the deaths of two brothers-in-law found inside a New Jersey garage Tuesday morning may have been accidental. The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office said the apparent accident happened at a property on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd...
Home Burglary Prompts School Lockdown in Brigantine, NJ, Monday
Authorities in Brigantine say a home burglary Monday afternoon resulted in a school lockdown and a man from Maryland being arrested. The scene unfolded around 1:00 when Brigantine police officers responded to the area of 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon...
Will Small .17 Percent Become A Big Number At Atlantic City BOE?
17 percent is a tiny fraction of one percentage point. Something that is this small, rarely has a major impact on any issue. But, this is Atlantic City that we’re talking about. This tiny fraction, which represents just 17 percent of the number 1, could leave Ventnor City, Margate...
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Gets 30 Months in Prison for Selling Phony Prescriptions
A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances. 37-year-old Jose Colon of Sicklerville previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says Colon, who is not...
Jersey Shore movie theater from early 1900s opens again but with a modern twist
The smell of fresh popcorn filled the lobby of the Old Movies by The Sea in Wildwood as guests wandered through the newly renovated theater for the first time since it was last operational more than a decade ago. Inside the approximately 40-seat theater, owner Glenn Kingsbury and partner Karen...
Ex-NJ kindergarten aide gets 10 years for sexaully assaulting 3 girls he babysat
A former New Jersey kindergarten aide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls he babysat, prosecutors said Monday.
