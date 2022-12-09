ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota United claim Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers

Minnesota United have claimed Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers. The player last featured for LAFC, recording five appearances throughout the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign before being released from the roster. Henry has also seen time with Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, amassing six goals and four assists in 114 overall games.
SAINT PAUL, MN
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final

Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
How Antoine Griezmann reinvented himself as France’s midfield conductor

Antoine Griezmann’s preparation for this World Cup was unique. Until October, Atletico Madrid used Griezmann for a maximum of 29 minutes per match. His loan contract dictated that if he made a certain number of 30-minute appearances then Atletico would owe his parent club Barcelona €40m, and they didn’t fancy paying up. So, before the dispute was resolved, Griezmann’s season began with precise bursts from the bench.Arriving at the World Cup, his minutes this season read: 28, 28, 26, 27, 29, 27, 27, 90, 29, 90, 65, 90, 90, 90, 76, 90, 30, 90, 73, 90, 90. If French...
Major League Soccer names first-ever Mark Abbott MLS Club Award winners

Major League Soccer announced Monday the winners of the 2022 Mark Abbott MLS Club Awards. The awards are designed to recognize clubs and individuals powering business and innovation within the game and delivering value to supporters and communities. It's the first time the awards have been handed out, named in...
Necaxa signs midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin

Liga MX side Necaxa has signed midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin, ahead of the 2023 Clausura. The player kicked off his professional career with Liga MX’s Pumas in 2012, working his way through the academy to reach his debut with the senior team against Club America on March 19. He recorded seven goals and seven assists in 180 appearances for Pumas, before going on to see loan stints with Chivas de Guadalajara and Santos Laguna.
