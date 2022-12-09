Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
Zacks.com
Boston Scientific's (BSX) New Buyout to Expand Global Presence
BSX - Free Report) recently announced that the company would make a partial offer to acquire a majority stake, up to a maximum of 65%, of shares of Acotec Scientific Holdings. The completion of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2023, subject to acceptance and approval by Acotec shareholders and other conditions outlined in related filings.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023
On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
Zacks.com
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Chevron, Roche & General Electric
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and General Electric Company (GE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
FLNC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.36 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
Zacks.com
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Picks New CEO as Gustafsson Steps Down
ZBRA - Free Report) has announced Chief Product & Solutions Officer Bill Burns as its new CEO, effective Mar 1, 2023, once Anders Gustafsson steps down. Gustafsson, who has served as ZBRA’s CEO for 15 years, will become the executive chair of the board. He will continue to serve as CEO until next March.
Zacks.com
Huntsman (HUN) Announces Revolving Credit Facility Worth $1.2B
HUN - Free Report) recently announced that its fully-owned subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, entered into a new $1.2 billion senior unsecured, sustainability-linked revolving credit facility. This replaces the current $1.2 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in May, 2023. The facility is slated to mature on May 20, 2027,...
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
Zacks.com
Palo Alto (PANW) & Red Canary Tie Strengthens on Cortex XDR
PANW - Free Report) recently expanded partnership with the Colorado-headquartered pioneer of managed detection and response (MDR), Red Canary, offering its Cortex extended detection and response (XDR) solution to broaden detection coverage for mutual customers. Palo Alto’s Cortex XDR is the world’s first XDR platform that natively integrates network, endpoint,...
Zacks.com
5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid U.S. Stock Indices' Rally
MTG - Free Report) , Titan Machinery (. ACLS - Free Report) , which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis. Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors. In finance,...
PV Tech
Q&A: JA Solar discusses benefits of its DeepBlue 4.0 X n-type module
Earlier this year, JA Solar launched its first n-type PV module, available in three variants and suitable for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications. Based on 182 wafers, the DeepBlue 4.0 X is the result of extensive research and development, with JA and certification company TÜV NORD carrying out a one-year energy yield test to verify the power generation performance of the product.
Zacks.com
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Commodity & Global Infrastructure
SPY - Free Report) gained 1.4%, (. DIA - Free Report) added about 2% while QQQ moved 1.3% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
Zacks.com
Thermo Fisher (TMO) Expands Global Footprint With New Facility
TMO - Free Report) recently announced the expansion of its global Biologics and Steriles manufacturing with the opening of a new facility in Hangzhou, China. The new facility will support pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers to deliver patient’s therapies more quickly. The latest development is likely to strengthen Thermo Fisher’s...
csengineermag.com
Advantest Unveils E5620 DR-SEM for Review and Classification of Ultra-Small Photomask Defects
Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today unveiled the E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM), its newest mask SEM product for reviewing and classifying ultra-small defects on photomasks and mask blanks. With its high-accuracy, high-throughput defect review capability, the E5620 DR-SEM is expected to contribute appreciably to production quality improvements in next-generation photomasks and shorter mask manufacturing turnaround times.
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
