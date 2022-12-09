Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
bluebird (BLUE) Up on Positive Data on Gene Therapies at ASH
BLUE - Free Report) gained 7.74% on Dec 12 after the company announced new and updated data on its gene therapy programs in beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease on Dec 10 at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. bluebird received approvals for two of its...
Zacks.com
Pfizer (PFE), BNTX's COVID-Flu Combo Jab Gets FDA Fast Track Tag
PFE - Free Report) announced that the FDA granted fast-track designation to its early-stage mRNA-based vaccine candidate targeting influenza and COVID-19. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with BioNTech (. BNTX - Free Report) . Fast Track is designed to facilitate the development and acceleration of the review of...
NASDAQ
Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics MRTX were down 23% after it announced preliminary data from first-line lung cancer studies on its KRAS inhibitor drug adagrasib plus Merck’s MRK PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda. The KRYSTAL-7 phase II study evaluated adagrasib plus Keytruda for the treatment of previously untreated non-small cell lung...
NASDAQ
Alnylam (ALNY) Seeks to Expand Onpattro Label in Cardiomyopathy
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) with the FDA. The application seeks approval to expand Onpattro’s (patisiran) label for treating cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Onpattro, a first-of-its-kind RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic, was approved by the FDA...
NASDAQ
Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its highly selective, oral menin inhibitor, revumenib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia in adult and pediatric patients harboring a KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2Ar). Following this, revumenib became the first and only investigational treatment...
Zacks.com
3 Non-Energy S&P 500 Stocks With Enough Energy to Boost Returns
The Oil/Energy industry has undoubtedly been the best-performing S&P 500 sector in 2022, making up for huge losses in other sectors of the index. The space has generated a total return of nearly 25.9% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s decline of around 18.8%. The rise in oil and...
Zacks.com
Boston Scientific's (BSX) New Buyout to Expand Global Presence
BSX - Free Report) recently announced that the company would make a partial offer to acquire a majority stake, up to a maximum of 65%, of shares of Acotec Scientific Holdings. The completion of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2023, subject to acceptance and approval by Acotec shareholders and other conditions outlined in related filings.
Zacks.com
Thermo Fisher (TMO) Expands Global Footprint With New Facility
TMO - Free Report) recently announced the expansion of its global Biologics and Steriles manufacturing with the opening of a new facility in Hangzhou, China. The new facility will support pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers to deliver patient’s therapies more quickly. The latest development is likely to strengthen Thermo Fisher’s...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
Zacks.com
5 Dow Stocks That Helped the Index Minimize Loss in 2022
Rising inflation and fears of a recession have roiled the U.S. stock markets for most of 2022. The global economy has been rattled by the Ukraine war, lingering supply chain troubles and a sweeping energy crisis in Europe. Aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation have kept investors on tenterhooks.
cgtlive.com
Phase 1/2 MPS I Gene Therapy Trial Finishes Dosing
REGENXBIO expects to provide updated interim data from the trial in the first half of next year. The phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT03580083) of REGENXBIO’s RGX-111, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended to treat severe mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), has completed dosing of all 8 enrolled patients.1.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to SNDX-5613 for R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia
Based on phase 1 data of the AUGMENT-101 trial, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to SNDX-5613 for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A rearranged acute leukemia. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to SNDX-5613 (revumenib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with...
Zacks.com
3 Medical Stocks With Solid Growth Drivers to Keep Track Of
The year 2022 has roiled investors as the three key broad indices — S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq — are about to end the year with significant negative returns. The decline in the broader market indices has pulled down the price of shares of many strong companies that resulted in significant losses for investors. However, there is some hope for growth in 2023 amid recessionary fears.
Zacks.com
Time to Buy These Global Food Stocks for 2023?
MDLZ - Free Report) With operations in more than 80 countries outside of the United States, Mondelez International is worthy of investors’ consideration and currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Mondelez International's operating segments include – Latin America, Asia, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and North America....
Zacks.com
Should You Buy Taiwan Semiconductor-Heavy ETFs Now?
TSM - Free Report) , as the veteran investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited surged 10.8%. The Omaha-based conglomerate acquired about 60 million American depository receipts in TSMC in the three...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Kala Pharma (KALA) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing
KALA - Free Report) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 13.1% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
tipranks.com
Exelixis’ Therapy Fails in Phase 3 NSCLC Trial
Biotechnology company Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has announced that its Phase 3 study, CONTACT-01, evaluating cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in the final analysis. Further, the combination’s safety profile was consistent with the observed...
Zacks.com
5 Tech Stocks That Survived Nasdaq's Bloodbath This Year
The broader equity markets have witnessed intense volatility since the beginning of 2022, courtesy of record-high inflation and a tight monetary policy led by a hawkish stance by the Fed to rein in the inflationary pressures. The technology sector has been one of the prime casualties of this bloodbath, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is no exception. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined 30.5% year to date, recording one of the worst performances among the leading benchmark indices.
