Two gang members sentenced to life for Decatur gas station murder, robbery
DECATUR, Ga. - Two gang members have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of a 39-year-old husband and father at a Decatur gas station three years ago. Cordarius Dorsey, 33, who authorities said is associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and...
Image released of suspect wanted in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Center. It happened just before 6:20 a.m. outside the building as the officer, identified as Scott Riner, was on his way to work. He had worked there for 10 years.
WATCH: Fugitive arrested for involvement in Atlanta man’s murder
ATLANTA — Georgia State University Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man’s murder in November. Police said on Nov. 14, around 3 a.m., officers were called out to 29 Marietta Street NW about a person down. When officers got to the scene they found the victim dead on the ground. Police said he appeared to be suffering from blunt force trauma.
Clayton County investigators searching for suspect in death of teen
HAMPTON, Ga. - On Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m., Clayton County police officers were called to investigate shots fired on the 11000 block of McDonough Court in Hampton. The 911 call said a juvenile was seen running way from the area. At the scene, officials found 17-year-old Jordin Robinson inside...
Clayton County police arrest teen in Morrow double homicide investigation
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County police said they have a 16-year-old boy in custody in connection to a double homicide that took place Dec. 8. That night around 11:50 p.m., police were called to Mount Zion Boulevard in Morrow where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant shot to death in the middle of the parking lot.
Atlanta Police officer healing, recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
ATLANTA — It's been a week since Atlanta Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Golden was badly hurt when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Just in that span of time, he is recovering well in the hospital, according to officers. His colleagues are also calling his healing a miracle.
3 wanted for BB gun shooting at Canton Kroger
CANTON, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for the three people who fired a BB gun at shoppers in a parking lot last week. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 6766 Hickory Flat Highway. The Cherokee...
Man chased, fatally shot along busy DeKalb road
A man was chased down and shot multiple times along a busy road in DeKalb County on Sunday morning, according to police.
YSL, Slaughter gang members found guilty of robbing, killing 39-year-old father of 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men will now spend the rest of their natural days behind bars after committing a deadly armed robbery at a gas station in DeKalb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, a DeKalb County jury found two known...
Man arrested for making, setting off explosive device in quiet Morrow neighborhood
MORROW, Ga. - A Clayton County man was arrested on accusations that he made and detonated an explosive device in his Morrow neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Joseph Borlie, Jr., 57, was charged with manufacturing an explosive device and reckless conduct. "What was found here was device that was built by...
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
Police find burning body in northwest Atlanta woods
ATLANTA - A burning body was found in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning, Atlanta police say. Officials say the body was discovered a little before 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road NW. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
17-year-old found shot to death inside vacant home in Clayton County
A teenager was found shot to death Friday inside a vacant home in a residential area in Clayton County, police said....
New arrests in deadly Buckhead stabbing, Atlantic station double homicide
Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
