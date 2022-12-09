ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Corrections officer killed in shooting at Gwinnett Correctional Center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County corrections officer has been killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Correctional Center, officials say. Authorities tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 6:20 a.m. the parking lot of the facility, which is located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive.
Clayton County investigators searching for suspect in death of teen

HAMPTON, Ga. - On Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m., Clayton County police officers were called to investigate shots fired on the 11000 block of McDonough Court in Hampton. The 911 call said a juvenile was seen running way from the area. At the scene, officials found 17-year-old Jordin Robinson inside...
3 wanted for BB gun shooting at Canton Kroger

CANTON, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for the three people who fired a BB gun at shoppers in a parking lot last week. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 6766 Hickory Flat Highway. The Cherokee...
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
Police find burning body in northwest Atlanta woods

ATLANTA - A burning body was found in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning, Atlanta police say. Officials say the body was discovered a little before 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road NW. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
New arrests in deadly Buckhead stabbing, Atlantic station double homicide

Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
