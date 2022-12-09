Read full article on original website
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
CNBC
Police in China arrest gang who laundered $1.7 billion via crypto even after Beijing's crackdown
Police in China arrested 63 people accused of laundering as much as 12 billion Chinese yuan ($1.7 billion) via cryptocurrency. Starting from May 2021, the criminal gang allegedly used the proceeds from illicit sources including pyramid schemes, fraud and gambling and converted it into the cryptocurrency tether. The gang are...
CNBC
China brings WTO case against U.S. and its sweeping chip export curbs as tech tensions escalate
China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
CNBC
Cramer: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google will fuel the next rally — but not in the usual way
To build a fire — but not destroy the market by doing so. That's the goal right now. It's not as easy as in the famous Jack London short story ("To Build a Fire") where, in the end, the survivors profit rather than freeze to death in their sleep.
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
CNBC
Heavy losses reported among Russian mercenaries; Kherson comes under 'massive fire'
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See here for the latest updates. The recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine has come under what one official described as "massive fire" on Monday. Meanwhile significant parts of Ukraine continue to struggle with power shortages after more Russian attacks on energy infrastructure at the weekend. A drone strike on Odesa left 1.5 million people without power.
CNBC
Ether dips, and China arrests gang for allegedly laundering $1.7 billion via crypto: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Matthew Le Merle, managing partner of Blockchain Coinvestors, discusses this year's performance in the space and provides his outlook for 2023 as the aftershocks of the FTX collapse continue to weigh on the industry.
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector
China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
CNBC
Europe's power crisis has 'very little to do with Putin,' portfolio manager says
"The reason why we have a power crisis in Europe has very little to do with Putin," Per Lekander tells CNBC. "I would almost say that Putin actually made the situation better," he adds. Comments come at a time of huge disruption within global energy markets following Russia's invasion of...
CNBC
India and Vietnam could benefit as chipmakers shift away from China
The Biden administration’s China chip curbs are the latest in a series of upheavals prompting chipmakers to relocate production chains to neighboring countries, experts say. Among them, Vietnam and India have emerged as cost-efficient alternative bases with lower levels of political risks. Still, experts say China continues to maintain...
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
CNBC
Southeast Asia's 5G outlook remains 'bleak' in short term despite tech giant partnership, report says
The Tech Mahindra-Axiata Group Berhad partnership may boost 5G in Southeast Asia but the short-term outlook is "bleak," Fitch Solutions said in a country risk and industry research report. The Indian IT conglomerate inked an agreement with the Malaysian telco conglomerate to jointly develop and commercialize 5G enterprise solutions in...
U.S.-sanctioned Chinese company Huawei licenses 5G tech to Oppo
Chinese tech company Huawei and rival smartphone maker Oppo Friday announced a global patent cross-licensing agreement covering cellular patents, including 5G. Huawei has been sanctioned by the U.S. government.
