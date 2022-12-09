ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
electrek.co

The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
CNBC

Heavy losses reported among Russian mercenaries; Kherson comes under 'massive fire'

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See here for the latest updates. The recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine has come under what one official described as "massive fire" on Monday. Meanwhile significant parts of Ukraine continue to struggle with power shortages after more Russian attacks on energy infrastructure at the weekend. A drone strike on Odesa left 1.5 million people without power.
CNBC

Ether dips, and China arrests gang for allegedly laundering $1.7 billion via crypto: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Matthew Le Merle, managing partner of Blockchain Coinvestors, discusses this year's performance in the space and provides his outlook for 2023 as the aftershocks of the FTX collapse continue to weigh on the industry.
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
CNBC

India and Vietnam could benefit as chipmakers shift away from China

The Biden administration’s China chip curbs are the latest in a series of upheavals prompting chipmakers to relocate production chains to neighboring countries, experts say. Among them, Vietnam and India have emerged as cost-efficient alternative bases with lower levels of political risks. Still, experts say China continues to maintain...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy