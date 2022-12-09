ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Seneca Valley Introduces New Asst. Prinicipal

Seneca Valley is bringing in a Slippery Rock University alum to serve as their newest assistant principal. The district announced that Thomas McKelvey will be the new assistant principal at Haine Elementary School. McKelvey comes to the position from the Ambrigde School District where he served as an elementary school principal for the last three years.
SENECA, PA
Two more SRU football players sign pro contracts

Former Slippery Rock University wide receivers Jermaine Wynn, Jr. and Cinque Sweeting have signed professional football contracts for the 2023 season. Wynn has signed a free agent contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, and Sweeting was drafted by the Vegas Vipers of the newly relaunched XFL.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Mars Holds Board Reorganization Meeting

The Mars Area School District is reorganizing their board ahead of the next year. John Kennedy was re-elected as president of the board. Sallie Wick was named as the board vice president. The board also approved their meeting schedule for next year. All meetings are open to the public and...
MARS, PA
Boil Water Advisory Remains in Effect for Portions of Butler County

A boil water advisory for portions of Butler County is still in effect as of Sunday morning. According to our news partners at WPXI, approximately 900 customers of Pennsylvania American Water have been affected by the advisory following a 12-inch water main break that occurred Thursday evening on Delwood Road in Butler Township.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
South Butler Community Library to Host Christmas Sing-Along

Local residents are invited to participate in a holiday event at the South Butler Community Library this week. The South Butler Community Library is partnering with the Musical Theatre Guild to host a Christmas Sing-Along on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Members of the Musical Theatre Guild of Butler will lead...
BUTLER, PA
Harmony Museum to Host Annual Holiday Potluck Dinner

Christmas is less than two weeks away and a local organization plans to celebrate with a special dinner Tuesday. The Harmony Museum is holding their annual Holiday Potluck Dinner beginning with socializing at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30. The museum will provide napkins, coffee, and water while attendees are...
BUTLER, PA
Local Students to Participate in Holiday Themed Events

Students at a local school district will engage in holiday activities this week while gathering food for those less fortunate in our community. The Mars Area High School Student Council is holding a Holiday Cheer Competition beginning tomorrow (Monday) with a theme of Holiday Pajamas Day. This competition will also...
MARS, PA
Salvation Army Continuing Push For Red Kettle Donations

The Salvation Army is continuing their push for donations to the Red Kettle Campaign. The yearly fundraising drive has hit about 30 percent of its goal for Western Pennsylvania so far. Salvation Army officials say the red kettles outside of building are still the most important part of the fundraiser.
BUTLER, PA
Local Human Resources Professionals Invited to Upcoming Event

HR professionals are invited to join local leaders at an upcoming event to build the Butler area HR community while prioritizing people at work. The Butler Edition of Intentional HR will take place on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Springhill Suites Marriott on East Jefferson Street in Butler.
BUTLER, PA
Saxonburg Police Investigating Theft of Catalytic Converter

Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of thefts that recently occurred in Saxonburg. According to our news partners at WPXI, several unidentified suspects allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car in a family’s driveway in Hemlock Court in the middle of the night last week. Officials also...
SAXONBURG, PA

