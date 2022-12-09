ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

KCTV 5

Royals hold community event regarding planned move downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday night, the Royals brass made their case for a $2 billion move. For the first time, Owner John Sherman is talking about the price tag. There were no specific dollar amounts mentioned, but he did say: “This is a public-private partnership, and our ownership group is going to be the substantial investor in this project.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Santa visits Saint Lukes Hospital NICU

Infants at the Saint Lukes's Hospital NICU on the Plaza received a special guest visitor to help celebrate their first holiday season. Grain Valley Girl Scouts create "Little Free Pantry" for those needing food help. A small group of three Girl Scouts in Grain Valley created a "Little Free Pantry"...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas

LOUISBURG, KS
KCTV 5

Current update: Kansas City women’s soccer team shows latest renderings of stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current’s new soccer stadium will be the first of its kind: a venue specific for professional women’s soccer. The Current released renderings Monday morning of the stadium looking at the east side of the facility. They show the word “Current” inscribed across the seating in the upper level. The stadium is anticipated to seat 11,500 fans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)

In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case

KANSAS CITY, MO

