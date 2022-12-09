Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Royals hold community event regarding planned move downtown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday night, the Royals brass made their case for a $2 billion move. For the first time, Owner John Sherman is talking about the price tag. There were no specific dollar amounts mentioned, but he did say: “This is a public-private partnership, and our ownership group is going to be the substantial investor in this project.”
kcur.org
Overland Park native celebrates 10 years of high kicks with the Radio City Rockettes
As a sophomore in college, Mindy Moeller watched her future career from nosebleed seats. Now, 13 years later, the Overland Park native is celebrating her 10th season onstage as a Radio City Rockette. Moeller auditioned three times before landing a position in the Rockettes in 2012. After each Christmas Spectacular,...
KCTV 5
Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move
“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
KCTV 5
Santa visits Saint Lukes Hospital NICU
Infants at the Saint Lukes's Hospital NICU on the Plaza received a special guest visitor to help celebrate their first holiday season. Grain Valley Girl Scouts create "Little Free Pantry" for those needing food help. A small group of three Girl Scouts in Grain Valley created a "Little Free Pantry"...
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
Limited tickets available for Polar Express at Union Station
The Union Station announced Sunday that limited tickets are still available for the Polar Express showing for its holiday Movie Series.
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
KCTV 5
Twelve Days of Rally House: Day 7 – keeping it local
KCTV5 is helping you plan out holiday gifts for all the KC fans on your list with Twelve Days of Rally House. Today Bill gets some gift ideas that are perfect ways to show off your love for Kansas City. Sponsored by Rally House.
KC-area company that made first cowboy boots to return after 45 years
Zach Lawless, the great-great-grandson of C.H. Hyer, who first handcrafted the first cowboy boot, is bringing Hyer Boot back to business.
How much do you need to earn to live in Kansas City’s most expensive ZIP codes?
In the Kansas City area, 31 ZIP codes require a minimum annual income of $100,000 to afford the median-priced home.
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
KCTV 5
Current update: Kansas City women’s soccer team shows latest renderings of stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current’s new soccer stadium will be the first of its kind: a venue specific for professional women’s soccer. The Current released renderings Monday morning of the stadium looking at the east side of the facility. They show the word “Current” inscribed across the seating in the upper level. The stadium is anticipated to seat 11,500 fans.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
One Missouri City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
KCTV 5
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are treated. Current update: Kansas City women’s soccer team shows latest renderings of stadium. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It will be...
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
kcur.org
Kansas City emergency rooms at capacity from tripledemic: 'We're just nervous about what's to come’
If you have to go to the emergency room in the Kansas City area right now, chances are you’ll have a long wait. The combination of COVID-19, RSV and the flu has created a “tripledemic” filling up hospital beds across the metro. According to the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), more than 82% of all area hospital beds are currently full.
KCTV 5
Special committee reviews new ordinance that looks to provide reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders are one step closer to providing reparations for Black people. A new ordinance just filed gives us an idea of how the city plans to do it. “A lot of people don’t remember what we went through back then,” Mickey Dean said....
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
KCTV 5
KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scientist at The Stower’s Institute in Kansas City has been able to manipulate memories in animals. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are treated. Dr. Kausik Si genetically altered snails, fruit flies and mice making...
Comments / 0