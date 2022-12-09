Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
eenews.net
Coal plant tied to W.Va governor faces $1M fine
A shuttered Alabama coal products company with ties to Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice would pay a $925,000 fine as part of a settlement to resolve a Clean Air Act lawsuit brought last year by local regulators. Under the proposed consent decreelodged Friday in state court, Bluestone Coke LLC...
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
coladaily.com
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike
SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
wpde.com
If SC is first in Presidential Primary, Galivants Ferry Stump would be on national stage
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is just one vote away from becoming first in the Presidential Primary elections and if that happens Galivants Ferry Stump organizer Sally Howard said Horry County would be on a national stage. The Galivants Ferry Stump is a Democratic campaign tradition that’s...
I-77 South reopens after 18-wheeler knocks traffic sign onto road at state line
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Interstate 77 was blocked Tuesday afternoon after an overhead traffic sign was knocked down onto the highway, according to the South Carolina highway patrol. A trooper tweeted around 1 p.m. that I-77 South, between the North Carolina state line and Carowinds Boulevard, was blocked by...
WIS-TV
Columbia fire crews have cleared area of natural gas line cut in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reporting that the area where a natural gas line was cut is now safe to travel through. Officials said the cut happened where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive. Fire crews arrived during the afternoon of Monday, December 12...
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
eenews.net
Democrats’ move on Iowa caucus tests politics of ethanol
The first sign of trouble for Iowa’s politically powerful ethanol lobby came two years ago, when the Democratic presidential caucus was marred by technological glitches that made counting votes a mess. Political analysts predicted Democrats might be done with Iowa as their traditional first nomination contest — and they...
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
WCNC
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding. The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Comments / 2