ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eenews.net

Coal plant tied to W.Va governor faces $1M fine

A shuttered Alabama coal products company with ties to Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice would pay a $925,000 fine as part of a settlement to resolve a Clean Air Act lawsuit brought last year by local regulators. Under the proposed consent decreelodged Friday in state court, Bluestone Coke LLC...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WIS-TV

Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike

SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
eenews.net

Democrats’ move on Iowa caucus tests politics of ethanol

The first sign of trouble for Iowa’s politically powerful ethanol lobby came two years ago, when the Democratic presidential caucus was marred by technological glitches that made counting votes a mess. Political analysts predicted Democrats might be done with Iowa as their traditional first nomination contest — and they...
IOWA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

COVID Cases Climb Across SC

(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy