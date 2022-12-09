Read full article on original website
Cherokee Pride
4d ago
I've done it myself, sometimes because I couldn't afford to heat nothing but my bedroom and sometimes because there was no way to heat except covers and candles. It's called life and survival get over it.
Joann Neil
4d ago
we are 77 and 80 years old we can't afford large electric bills so we have lots of blankets in the house and I'm sure we're not alone a lot of people do that use a lot of blankets
Nancy Pantsy
4d ago
I have my heat set at 55...I have a small space heater that travels to my bedroom and livingroom...yes its cold, but I dress for it !!! I am retired and I can't afford a Bge bill over $100...we all make sacrifices and it works for me.
