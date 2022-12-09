ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

24-Year-Old Jayson Carter Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0x2_0jcwCytu00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Toombs County on Thursday morning.

The accident happened in close proximity to J.L. Thompson Road and U.S. Interstate 1 at around 6:42 a.m.

24-year-old Jayson Carter was driving south on Highway 1 when he entered the northbound lane and veered off the road, colliding with some large construction tools and a pile of dirt.

Carter was pronounced dead on the scene.

Currently, the area is heavily under construction.

The Georgia State Patrol received the crash site for further investigation.

Additional information regarding the fatal crash is not available currently.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 9, 2022

Source: WSAV

