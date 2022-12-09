ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana women struggling to break the gubernatorial glass ceiling

By Niki Kelly
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvrmu_0jcwCY9800

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks at the national FFA convention earlier this year. (Photo from Lt. Governor's Office)

While women have regularly held statewide office and Indiana has had four female Lt. Governors, Hoosier women have struggled to break through to the top office.

Indiana has only had one female gubernatorial nominee ever: Democrat Jill Long Thompson in 2008.

And the state is languishing on a depressing list of 18 states that have had only male governors (Arkansas just became the latest to elect a woman).

Women can do more than fill a secondary role focusing on administrate tasks. They can lead when given the chance. So why do women seem to get pushed aside in Indiana, especially on the Republican side? And will it change anytime soon?

In 2010, Republican Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman decided not to run for governor in the 2012 cycle despite starting to build a campaign team and raise money. She told The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette in 2019 she just didn’t feel the urgency to run like she did in previous races.

“Once I said I’m not doing it, I was so at peace,” she said . “My saddest moment was that I might have let down a lot of women. I might have been the first woman (to be elected governor), but we’ll never know.”

Kathy Davis was the state’s first female lieutenant governor – appointed by Democrat Gov. Joe Kernan after he ascended following Gov. Frank O’Bannon’s death. She ran for election in 2004 alongside Kernan but the team lost.

Republican Lt. Gov. Sue Ellspermann left office in 2016 – two years early – to run Ivy Tech Community College and has never looked back.

Need to get in touch?

Have a news tip?

A few months later, there was a prime opportunity for Republicans to choose a female nominee — Susan Brooks. As a former deputy mayor, attorney and sitting congresswoman, she had all the credentials.

She was among four candidates to replace Mike Pence on the ballot after he withdrew from the race to be Donald Trump’s running mate. But a small group of party insiders chose then-Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb instead. He had only been in office a few months and had never won an election before, but was a former state chairman with solid relationships.

Pence endorsed him and the Republican State Committee followed suit.

And that brings us to Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch — a probable 2024 governor candidate. Two men are already in the race.

Everyone seems to agree that she is personable, a bit quirky and a great fundraiser. She has run several smaller agencies efficiently but quietly — not really making a name for herself outside insider circles.

I don’t know if she is the best candidate because I don’t know what her platform or ideas for Indiana would be. And that is for every voter to decide.

I am in no way endorsing any candidate for governor. But I do think it’s time we saw a female governor candidate be given a real shot and not ushered quietly to the side with whispers about her age. For the record, she is 70 and probably the most physically fit person in the Statehouse.

It seems we will have a bit of clarity on her potential candidacy in the coming days. I just hope that Hoosiers keep their minds open to all possibilities.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Indiana women struggling to break the gubernatorial glass ceiling appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 1

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch running for Governor

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch threw her hat into the ring for governor in 2024 Monday morning, putting an end to speculation and joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in the race for the Republican nomination.  “I’m very proud of (the Gov. Eric Holcomb) administration and the work we’ve done in […] The post Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch running for Governor appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Holcomb stays out of governor’s race — for now — to focus on upcoming legislative session

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is so far declining to throw his support behind any candidates in the governor’s race, saying Monday he’s instead focused on the upcoming legislative session. That was hours after U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced their campaigns for governor. They join Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in […] The post Holcomb stays out of governor’s race — for now — to focus on upcoming legislative session appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

No Denying The Numbers: Hoosiers Want Pot Legalized

INDIANAPOLIS — It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

3 Indiana counties can expect a change in income tax rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, three counties in Indiana can expect changes to their income tax rates. The three counties include: The elected county officials establish local income tax rates that are then sent to the Department of Revenue for review to insure alignment with […]
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Janet Schnell honored at Mental Health America of Indiana Symposium

Indiana Suicide Prevention Network announced the Torchbearer award during the Mental Health and Addiction Symposium Luncheon on December 9, 2022, in Indianapolis. Janet Schnell, President of Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County (SOS) was selected out of 82 nominees this year. During her tenure as President, Schnell earned a master’s...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

State prepares to meet new child legal case competency requirements

Nearly two decades after the Indiana Supreme Court declared that certain legal proceedings for adults didn’t apply to children — and a year after state lawmakers patched that hole in the books — new juvenile competency requirements are weeks from going into effect. State and local officials are wrapping up efforts to comply, and create […] The post State prepares to meet new child legal case competency requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Richest billionaires in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Indiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun poll shows senator with sizable lead in 2024 governor’s race

An internal poll for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun shows him with a sizable lead over two potential Republican competitors in the race for governor in 2024.  Political firm Mark It Red conducted the poll on behalf of the campaign, surveying 1,555 likely Republican voters in mid-November. According to a memo released by the campaign, Braun […] The post Braun poll shows senator with sizable lead in 2024 governor’s race appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosier midterm election turnout drops 20%, with Marion near the bottom

Electorate engagement wasn’t as high as hoped, with just 41% of Indiana’s registered voters going to the polls for last month’s midterm elections — a nearly 20% drop in turnout from the 2018 midterms. Indiana Election Division data shows Hoosier voters performed the worst in Decatur, Tippecanoe and Marion counties, with turnout rates of 24%, […] The post Hoosier midterm election turnout drops 20%, with Marion near the bottom appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Rokita meanly uses his public office as a private, personal plaything

The battle initiated by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita against Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana reproductive healthcare provider, disgracefully marches onward. Our embattled AG is wrong about this endeavor, in every possible way, but it is important not to lose track of who he is hurting, and why.  A 10-year-old girl was raped, became pregnant […] The post Rokita meanly uses his public office as a private, personal plaything appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
627
Followers
450
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy