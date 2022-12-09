ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Sabres

By Jacob Punturi
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVqOQ_0jcwCDr700

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Buffalo Sabres for the second time this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins head back on the road as they visit the Buffalo Sabres for their second matchup this season. The Sabres enter the contest just below .500, with a 12-13-1 record. The Penguins (14-8-4), meanwhile, look to continue their hot run in Buffalo. Here's three things to watch for tonight.

1. Battle of MVP Candidates

Don't look now, but the Sabres may have a potential MVP candidate in Tage Thompson. The 6'6 forward just turned out an offensive showcase, putting up a five-goal, six-point performance in his most recent game. He seems unstoppable on the ice, a terrifying combination of skill and size.

Across the rink is another possible MVP candidate: Sidney Crosby. Top-10 scorer in the league at age 35, Crosby is playing a brand of hockey reminiscent of his Hart Trophy winning seasons. He is leading his team in every offensive category and playing in nearly every important situation every game. The battle between these two players at the top of their games will be a beautiful matchup to watch.

2. Jarry Continuing Run

Tristan Jarry continues his run of excellence in net for the Penguins, and the team keeps winning with him between the pipes. Jarry has delivered his team at least a point in each of his last nine starts, with a 7-0-2 record.

Since November 17th, he's been arguably the league's best goaltender. The statistics show he definitively has one of the two best in that time frame, ranking first in wins and shutouts and second in goals against average and save percentage.

The Pens are continuing to ride their red-hot goaltender as Jarry looks to extend his point earning streak to 10 games.

3. Penguins Revenge Game

In the two teams' first meeting, the Sabres outplayed the Penguins and earned a 6-3 win. The Pens were at the tail-end of their seven game losing streak, and the Sabres took advantage. This meeting, the Penguins find themselves in much better shape and eager to exact their revenge.

The Penguins meet the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00PM faceoff at KeyBank Center.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins React to Kris Letang Returning to Practice

Kris Letang Opens Up on Stroke and Eventual Return to Penguins Lineup

Kris Letang Considered Day-to-Day by Penguins

Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Progressing Faster than Expected

Kris Letang Skates with Penguins at Practice

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when McCarron can return to the ice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
809
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy