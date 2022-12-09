1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Thursday morning.

The Savannah Police Department responded to the accident that happened on Colleen Drive in the 11400 blocks at around 9:10 a.m.

17-year-old Isaac Bunton was taken to the nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later passed away later.

According to SPD, the truck's 26-year-old driver, Isaac Gibbs, left the scene before police arrived.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Police accused Gibbs of murder and lodged a murder charge against him.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

