1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Thursday morning.
The Savannah Police Department responded to the accident that happened on Colleen Drive in the 11400 blocks at around 9:10 a.m.
17-year-old Isaac Bunton was taken to the nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later passed away later.
According to SPD, the truck's 26-year-old driver, Isaac Gibbs, left the scene before police arrived.
It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.
Police accused Gibbs of murder and lodged a murder charge against him.
It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.
December 9, 2022
Source: WSAV
Recent Georgia News from Nationwide Report™
- Georgia Accident News - Statewide
- Atlanta Accident News
- Columbus Accident News
- Augusta Accident News
- Search My City in Georgia
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 3