Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
5 reader favorites at Chicago's Christkindlmarket
Earlier this month we braved the lines and the chill to find our favorite Christkindlmarket foods, with cold pickled herring and hot spiced wine winning the day. You made our days merry and bright by responding with favorites of your own. A cheese raclette sandwich. Reader Phillip B. says this...
The great Axios Chicago gift guide: Best new books
If you haven't shopped for your favorite Chicagophiles yet, we've got you covered. This week we'll be rolling out some top picks for locally themed gifts in different categories, starting today with the Chicago bookworm on your list. 🍕 "Pizza For Everyone": Organized like a church cookbook for tavern pizza...
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let down
There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park
CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
Wrigley Field Transforms into Winter Wonderland
It is beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, which means it’s time to check out all the festivities Chicago has to offer — including Winterland at Gallagher Way. For the first time ever, the beloved holiday event will now be taking place inside Wrigley Field — and you won’t want to miss the premiere attraction of the season.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
A Chicago-Area Main Street Is In The Running For Merriest Main Streets In The US
About 60 miles outside of Chicago, a quaint main street is currently being celebrated for its cheerful holiday spirit! The TODAY Show recently recognized Woodstock, IL for its glimmering Christmas atmosphere. Filled with an array of historic local buildings, festive activities, and plenty of cheer, the town was recently praised by The TODAY Show for being one of the Merriest Main Streets in the U.S. during the show’s annual Countdown to Christmas. As for how the town first became nominated? Well, that would be thanks to the local community members who sent in applications and photos, bringing the town to national attention. What could be more festive than being nominated by community members for one of the @TODAYshow Merriest Main Streets in America? The City of @Woodstock_IL will be featured LIVE Friday for their “Merriest Main Street” series!
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in Chicago, IL Apr 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
We have the most current Soul II Soul Tour presale code! During this Soul II Soul Tour presale everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to acquire tickets in advance of their public sale. Don’t pass up this rare chance to go and see The Soul II Soul...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield unveils landmark vision for Westfield Old Orchard
The multi-phase development began earlier this fall with the modernization of the existing shopping center
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
wgnradio.com
WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule
CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
Chicago pub owner, city fighting over inflatable holiday decorations outside Irish Nobleman
The city told the Irish Nobleman in West Town to remove their inflatables, saying they blocked the line of sight for people driving, walking and biking.
better.net
Hanukkah Takeover at Glencoe Home Is a Holiday Must-See
Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights?. For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we...
Toy and Game Fair returns to Rosemont for it's 20th year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An event that's fun for the whole family is back in person this weekend for the first time since 2019.The Toy and Game Fair starts in Rosemont Saturday.This is the 20th year for the event and is open to the public.It opens at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at 10 a.m.Tickets are on sale now and they won't break the bank.They're $5 for kids and $10 for adults.For more information and a link to tickets go to chitag.com.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday fun
Read on to find ice bumper car locations in Chicago. Ice skating can be difficult, requires skill, and hurts when you fall. If you'd like some winter fun on ice that's a bit easier to navigate, give bumper cars a try.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0