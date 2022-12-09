Read full article on original website
Police search for 3 wanted for pistol whipping clerk, robbing Cumberland Co. gas station
NORTH MIDDLETON TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station in North Middleton Township. Authorities said the robbery happened on Saturday morning around 5:27. They said the three suspects were all dressed in black and had their faces covered.
Lancaster shooting victims were randomly targeted, suspicious death ruled homicide: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster spoke Tuesday morning about the recent shootings that left three people injured. According to police, two people were found in the area of the 300 block of East Liberty Street around 8:00 PM on Sunday, and had been shot. Police say both were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Lockdown lifted at Red Lion Area S.D. following reports of potential gunman: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A lockdown has been lifted for schools in the Red Lion Area School District, officials tell CBS 21. The superintendent sent a message to families in the district saying that the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, and the Education Center were on lockdown for about an hour on Tuesday after reports of a potential gunman in the borough.
Gun Man On The Loose Leads To Lockdown At Multiple York County Schools
Multiple schools in York County were closed following reports of a gunman on the loose in the area, authorities say. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by…
Man accused of killing person inside Harrisburg home in August arrested
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — A man accused of causing the death of a person found inside a home in Harrisburg was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Harrisburg Police Department (HPD), Charles Baumgartner, 37, faces homicide charges over the death of a man found inside a home on Evergreen Street in August.
Police are investigating suspicious death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster. Officers performing a welfare check at a home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. this morning discovered a deceased person, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Detectives from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal...
Gas Explosion Blows Up Home In Dauphin County (DEVELOPING)
A struck gas line appears to have leveled a home in Dauphin County, according to crews on the scene. A home in the 3200 block of Crest Road near the intersection with Northway Road in Susquehanna Township exploded around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to emergency dispatch. The...
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster
Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
Perry Co. District Attorney charges woman with killing her husband 35 years ago
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHP) — The Perry County District Attorney have charged the wife of Carl Jarvis in connection with his murder in 1987. In a news conference on Tuesday, Lauren Eichelberger announced Judith Jarvis was arrested at her home in Lancaster County. Eichelberger said the case had been...
Thief ran over partner with pick-up truck after fleeing in Mechanicsburg
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A thief is in the hospital after his partner in crime ran over his leg with a pick-up truck as the two were fleeing the scene of their crime. According to PSP Carlisle, officials were sent to the scene on Dec. 10 at around 6:20 a.m. for a reported pedestrian related crash.
Arrest made after 3 hurt in Lancaster shooting, mayor and community respond
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that left three people injured. Officials said they will release more information about the suspect in a press conference Tuesday. People in the community are responding to the violence, some saying...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
Steelton man allegedly broke into home, stole PlayStation 5: police
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house in Lemoyne and stole a PlayStation 5 console and one controller. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Oct. 30, 2022, at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched...
Man killed in Lancaster city shooting identified, death ruled homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
Man Dead, Boy Wounded In Lancaster Shooting
(Lancaster, PA) -- A man is dead and a boy has injuries after a shooting in Lancaster. Thirty-year-old James Diggs of Lititz died after the shooting Friday night at Fourth and Ruby streets. The unidentified boy was shot multiple times, and he remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not reported any arrests, and investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.
After picking up and moving due to I-83 expansion, East Shore Diner announces new name
SILVER SPRING TWP., Pa. (WHP) — The East Shore Diner was a landmark in Harrisburg, now it's on the West Shore with a different name; Silver Scoop. The diner was split in two and moved to Silver Spring Township. On Monday it arrived at the new location on Waterford Road near Cumberland Valley High School.
Stolen vehicle with infant found by Harrisburg Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently looking for the person responsible for stealing and ditching a car that was carrying a 4-month-old baby on board. Harrisburg Police say that the theft report came in on Dec. 10 at around 7:30 p.m. on North 6th and Maclay Streets. Officers...
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
