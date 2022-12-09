ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

local21news.com

Lockdown lifted at Red Lion Area S.D. following reports of potential gunman: officials

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A lockdown has been lifted for schools in the Red Lion Area School District, officials tell CBS 21. The superintendent sent a message to families in the district saying that the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, and the Education Center were on lockdown for about an hour on Tuesday after reports of a potential gunman in the borough.
local21news.com

Man accused of killing person inside Harrisburg home in August arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — A man accused of causing the death of a person found inside a home in Harrisburg was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Harrisburg Police Department (HPD), Charles Baumgartner, 37, faces homicide charges over the death of a man found inside a home on Evergreen Street in August.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police are investigating suspicious death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster. Officers performing a welfare check at a home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. this morning discovered a deceased person, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Detectives from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster

Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Steelton man allegedly broke into home, stole PlayStation 5: police

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house in Lemoyne and stole a PlayStation 5 console and one controller. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Oct. 30, 2022, at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched...
LEMOYNE, PA
iheart.com

Man Dead, Boy Wounded In Lancaster Shooting

(Lancaster, PA) -- A man is dead and a boy has injuries after a shooting in Lancaster. Thirty-year-old James Diggs of Lititz died after the shooting Friday night at Fourth and Ruby streets. The unidentified boy was shot multiple times, and he remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not reported any arrests, and investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Stolen vehicle with infant found by Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently looking for the person responsible for stealing and ditching a car that was carrying a 4-month-old baby on board. Harrisburg Police say that the theft report came in on Dec. 10 at around 7:30 p.m. on North 6th and Maclay Streets. Officers...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

