Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway sponsoring photo contest
Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway is sponsoring a photo contest to help bolster the organization’s website. According to a press release, SJNSB is requesting 8-by-10-inch photos that are no older than four years old with two categories for judging: nighttime and daytime. Entry is $5 per photo. There is...
North Platte Telegraph
Lip Sync Battle benefitting North Platte Area Habitat, RDAP date announced
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program’s annual fundraiser, the 2023 Lip Sync Battle, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher |...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte transfer station closed Wednesday, Thursday
The North Platte transfer station will be closed to the public all day Wednesday and Thursday because of high winds and inclement weather. The transfer station will resume its regular hours, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., on Friday, according to a press release from city sanitation supervisor Anthony Amos.
North Platte Telegraph
Snow reaches North Platte Tuesday afternoon; I-80, U.S. 30 shut down
The first snow-white evidence of western Nebraska’s massive December snowstorm fell in North Platte Tuesday afternoon. Strong, bitter northwest winds and falling temperatures accompanied the snowflakes, which followed notable rainfall and a morning reprieve that dried city streets and highways to spare motorists another black-ice trial. Heavy snow and...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners postpone decision on probation office remodel
The Lincoln County commissioners requested actual bids for District 11 probation office renovations before approving estimated costs for the project. A long discussion ensued at Monday’s meeting with several commissioners voicing concerns about the estimates that were more broad-based than they would like to see. Lee Davies, architect, said...
North Platte Telegraph
School board approves dean of students position for 2023-24
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved a dean of students position, possibly several, for the 2023-24 school year. The motion was left open ended to allow the district to determine how many dean positions will be needed and what the finances will support at that time. The first year costs will be covered by ESSERS funding.
North Platte Telegraph
Big blizzard bound for Panhandle, Sandhills will spare North Platte its worst
North Platte is expected to avoid the brunt of a full-fledged, multi-day December blizzard moving into the Panhandle and northwest Sandhills. City officials nonetheless declared a snow alert at 5 p.m. Monday in case the storm tracks close enough to drive up snow totals currently expected to reach only 1 to 2 inches.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 13
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (6) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Thedford among 10 communities to host Christmas Village Shop Hop
Thedford was one of 10 villages in central Nebraska to participate in “Christmas Village Shop Hop.”. Steve Dodson, the spiritual outreach overseer for Forged in Faith Ministry in Arcadia and one of the organizer’s of Arcadia’s Christmas in the Village helps spawn the program. The program aimed to encourage shopping in small communities across the region.
North Platte Telegraph
Western Nebraska interstates, other highways closed because of winter storm
Numerous highways in the Nebraska Panhandle were closed Tuesday morning as a winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the area. Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from North Platte west to the Wyoming border, and Interstate 76 was closed from its junction with I-80 to the Colorado border. Sections...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freezing Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public Schools closing early today
For the safety of all students and staff and due to declining weather and road closures, North Platte Public Schools will have an early dismissal at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, there will be no afterschool events, practices or activities after school Tuesday or before school Wednesday, the district said in a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
Sutherland man suffers 'disabling injury' to hand from shell, charges pending
A 55-year-old Sutherland man not only suffered, “disabling injuries” to his hand from a high-powered rifle shell he dropped early Monday morning, but he could also face criminal charges from the incident. According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release, the man arrived at the the Great...
North Platte Telegraph
Six businesses receive citations for failing alcohol compliance check
Six of 31 businesses targeted by the Nebraska State Patrol last week failed an alcohol compliance check last week. The checks were conducted in Buffalo and Kearney counties on Dec. 3; and in Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties on Dec. 9. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Businesses thanked for not selling alcohol to minors
The Nebraska State Patrol conducted random alcohol compliance checks at 12 local alcohol establishments last month in Lincoln County. Community Connections would like to thank the nine businesses who passed the compliance check for not selling alcohol to minors. Research suggests strong enforcement helps to reduce underage drinking. We are hopeful that next time, Lincoln County will be at 100% compliance.
Comments / 0