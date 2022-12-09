ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtva.com

Cloudy skies for much of the day but mostly dry

Monday started in the upper 40s low 50s with a lot of cloud cover and potential for fog and drizzle with high temperatures reaching the low 60s. We are not expecting meaningful rainfall Monday. Tuesday will start in the mid-50s and with mostly cloudy skies high temperatures will reach the...
wtva.com

Cloudy to start the work week before severe weather could return

Cloudy to start the work week before severe weather could return. Cloudy and dreary weather have been the norm lately, and to a certain extent will continue into this next week before we clear out. The pivot point from dreary to drier will be a severe weather chance that could materialize Wednesday.
