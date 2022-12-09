ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, KS

kggfradio.com

Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles

A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
CHANUTE, KS
WIBW

Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
KANSAS STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
WAYNE, OK
KAKE TV

Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker

A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
WICHITA, KS
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State

First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
LAWTON, OK
abc17news.com

Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
KANSAS STATE
Z94

The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma

If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
SHIDLER, OK
KSNT

‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
KANSAS STATE

