Westbound I-70 reopens to Colorado state line
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
kggfradio.com
Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles
A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
KFOR
Tracking a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tonight into Tuesday Morning!
A strong storm system and Pacific Front moves across Oklahoma late tonight and Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms possible first developing in western OK this evening and then reaching OKC very early Tuesday AM. It’s a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe storms with hail and wind the main threats. Watching!
WIBW
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma
Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
Oklahoma Human Services Warning Snap Users Of Card Skimmers
Oklahoma officials are warning people about fraudsters across the state. A person's financial information exists right on the black strip of a debit card. Scammers are stealing this data from people's cards that they cannot afford to lose. “In a matter of minutes, they’re wiping out everything that people have,”...
Oklahoma Human Services: Card skimming affecting SNAP customers nationwide
According to Oklahoma Human Services, all SNAP customers are encouraged to change their PIN immediately.
KFOR
Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
KAKE TV
Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker
A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms expected to move across Oklahoma Tuesday morning
Severe storms are expected to move across Oklahoma Tuesday morning. There is a low-to-medium risk for tornadoes and hail could be expected. KOCO 5 meteorologist Damon Lane breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pleaded guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
abc17news.com
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma
If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
KSNT
‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
