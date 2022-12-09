Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Winning Pick 5 ticket worth more than $25K sold in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in one week, someone took home a large chunk of money playing Pick 5. After the drawing on Tuesday, December 6, we found out the a $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was sold in Assumption Parish. Less than one week...
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
LSU announces cancellation of women’s basketball game against UNO
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is alerting fans about the cancellation of the women’s basketball game against UNO. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the PMAC on LSU’s campus. University officials said the game was canceled because of health and...
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
Transfer Portal: LSU Makes Elite DE Josaiah Stewart's Top Three Schools
Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Josiah Stewart on Friday and the elite transfer portal prospect has included LSU in his final three schools. LSU, along with Michigan and USC, will be Stewart's finalists before a decision is made. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in...
Baton Rouge featured prominently in debuting series called National Treasure: Edge of History
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, a new series is debuting on Disney + and Baton Rouge will feature prominently in the show. Season 1 of National Treasure: Edge of History premieres a little over one year after it began filming in the Capital City. National Treasure: Edge...
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
LSU researchers look into AI to improve storm surge predictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For years, LSU has been part of developing a system that helps simulate storm surges and flooding during weather events. Now artificial intelligence is being researched as a way to improve the system, which is used by government agencies to determine when floodgates should be shut and make decisions on emergency orders.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Getting Christmas catering? Check out these Baton Rouge restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking to save yourself from the trouble and chaos of Christmas holiday cooking this year? Here are a few Baton Rouge area restaurants offering holiday catering. Bergeron’s City Market: This restaurant located on Jefferson Highway is offering holiday Louisiana favorites on its Christmas catering...
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
He was a quiet kid with autism. Now, he's on the road to rock stardom, one show at a time
If one could achieve rock-star status through determination alone, Joseph Square would be a household name. For now, the 25-year-old entertainer's fan base is pretty much the Ponchatoula area, where his high-energy variety shows have been drawing in the community, sometimes 100 of them, sometimes 20, for the last few years.
LSU community reacts to passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU community is reacting to the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61 years old. LSU released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after learning of Leach’s...
Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show
BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
What are the top baby names at Baton Rouge General this year?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge General has released their list of top baby names in 2022. One name has jumped into the top five for boys because of a summer movie that flew up the charts. Maverick is the third most popular baby name and it comes...
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday night. The crash happened close to Dawson Drive on Plant Road at around 6:30 p.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
5 Ascension Boy Scouts earn Eagle rank
Five members of the Boy Scouts Troop 76, of Prairieville, received their Eagle Scout ranks in October during the annual Court of Honor ceremony held at the GraceWorks Church in Geismar. New Eagle Scouts were Seth Amedee, Grant DiCarlo, Preston Brown, Colby Wells and Ian Worsham. "These five Scouts spent...
