ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

LSU researchers look into AI to improve storm surge predictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For years, LSU has been part of developing a system that helps simulate storm surges and flooding during weather events. Now artificial intelligence is being researched as a way to improve the system, which is used by government agencies to determine when floodgates should be shut and make decisions on emergency orders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Getting Christmas catering? Check out these Baton Rouge restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking to save yourself from the trouble and chaos of Christmas holiday cooking this year? Here are a few Baton Rouge area restaurants offering holiday catering. Bergeron’s City Market: This restaurant located on Jefferson Highway is offering holiday Louisiana favorites on its Christmas catering...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

5 Ascension Boy Scouts earn Eagle rank

Five members of the Boy Scouts Troop 76, of Prairieville, received their Eagle Scout ranks in October during the annual Court of Honor ceremony held at the GraceWorks Church in Geismar. New Eagle Scouts were Seth Amedee, Grant DiCarlo, Preston Brown, Colby Wells and Ian Worsham. "These five Scouts spent...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy