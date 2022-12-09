ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

Alleged Delphi murderer's defense team requests additional money for his case

By WRTV.com Staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCHzJ_0jcw9ezQ00

CARROLL COUNTY — On Thursday, the defense attorneys representing Richard “Rick” Allen filed a motion with the court requesting additional funding.

Allen is currently charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

In court filings, they ask the judge to approve the addition of an investigator to help sort through dozens of tips.

It is possible that Carroll County taxpayers will be on the hook for the funds needed to cover the initial costs of the case.

In their most recent prior move, the defense attorneys released a public statement declaring the innocence of Allen.

Part of their statement included: “Rick is a 50-year-old man who has never been arrested nor accused of any crime in his entire life,” Allen’s lawyers said. “He is innocent and completely confused as to why he has been charged with these crimes.”

On Dec. 2, Gull issued a gag order, preventing those involved in the case from discussing details publicly.

Our partners at WRTV have requested a copy of the documentation, but it yet to receive it.

READ MORE
Bullet links Indiana murder suspect to killings of 2 girls in Delphi, court docs show
Arrest made in Delphi, Indiana, murder investigation, sources say
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon
| Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Comments / 13

Related
WLFI.com

Delphi double homicide defense requests confidential hearing on 'expert fees'

Defense attorneys for the Delphi double homicide suspect are requesting a hearing to discuss the public cost of his representation, including "expert fees and expenses." Delphi double homicide defense requests confidential hearing on 'expert fees'. Defense attorneys for the Delphi double homicide suspect are requesting a hearing to discuss the...
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account

A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company

An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company. An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges.
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigating a report of shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy