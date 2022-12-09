Alleged Delphi murderer's defense team requests additional money for his case

CARROLL COUNTY — On Thursday, the defense attorneys representing Richard “Rick” Allen filed a motion with the court requesting additional funding.

Allen is currently charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

In court filings, they ask the judge to approve the addition of an investigator to help sort through dozens of tips.

It is possible that Carroll County taxpayers will be on the hook for the funds needed to cover the initial costs of the case.

In their most recent prior move, the defense attorneys released a public statement declaring the innocence of Allen.

Part of their statement included: “Rick is a 50-year-old man who has never been arrested nor accused of any crime in his entire life,” Allen’s lawyers said. “He is innocent and completely confused as to why he has been charged with these crimes.”

On Dec. 2, Gull issued a gag order, preventing those involved in the case from discussing details publicly.

Our partners at WRTV have requested a copy of the documentation, but it yet to receive it.

READ MORE

Bullet links Indiana murder suspect to killings of 2 girls in Delphi, court docs show

Arrest made in Delphi, Indiana, murder investigation, sources say

Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?