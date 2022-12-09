ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it

Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys fall volleyball team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys fall volleyball team. The team is chosen by Section III coaches. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Luke McQuaid, Jamesville-DeWitt; Anthony Pezzino, Liverpool; Riddick Robinson, Living Word Academy; and Joe Seliger, Cicero-North Syracuse. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
See photos, video, of Interstate 81 tractor trailer fire

Syracuse, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 81 in downtown Syracuse closed down the northbound lanes of the elevated highway this morning. The highway was closed at 8 a.m. near the Adams Street exit, according to an alert from the state Department of Transportation. Many people were stuck...
