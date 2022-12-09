Read full article on original website
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Syracuse will be lit orange and blue to celebrate national title for Syracuse men’s soccer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Public buildings and landmarks across the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County will be lit up in orange and blue this week to celebrate the first men’s soccer national title in Syracuse University history. Syracuse’s City Hall and Onondaga County’s public buildings will be lit up...
A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
A ‘chicken and bourbon joint’ is coming to the former Empire Brewing space in Armory Square
Syracuse, N. Y. — A locally owned, Nashville-inspired “fried chicken and bourbon joint” plans to open in the spring in a long-vacant and prominent restaurant space in Armory Square. But first, its owners this month will open a new cocktail bar around the block. And that’s on...
Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
31 new businesses in Central New York including a volleyball club and hot sauce purveyor
Thirty-one new businessesfiled certificates with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9. The new businesses included a volleyball club and a hot sauce seller. One business filed from out of county.
Syracuse lands 4-star transfer D-lineman Braylen Ingraham from Alabama
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football continues to work the transfer portal, adding another grad transfer lineman Monday night. Braylen Ingraham, a four-star from the class of 2019, is a defensive lineman who spent four seasons at Alabama. He’s 6-foot-4 and 291 pounds. While with the Crimson Tide, Ingraham...
An exasperated Jim Boeheim might pair 2 power forwards with Jesse Edwards: ‘It’s not ideal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak was asked late Monday night to estimate how many times Jim Boeheim invokes the word “rebound” with his Syracuse basketball team. “Oh, every other sentence,” he said. “Rebound! John! John! Rebound! And that’s with everybody.”
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
Axe: Syracuse men’s soccer dared to dream of being ‘legendary.’ It woke up as NCAA champions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s soccer team woke up today 2022 national champions because winning it all was never a pipe dream. Instead, the Orange dared to dream and lived that mantra to the moment it was covered in confetti.
Company news: Olivia Trunfio and Eliza MacCaull hired by Pinckney Hugo Group
Pinckney Hugo Group made two recent new hire announcements. Eliza MacCaull was hired as an assistant account manager. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from University at Albany. She is a resident of Camillus.
Syracuse considering Rocky Long, creator of 3-3-5 system, for defensive coordinator (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rocky Long, the creator of the 3-3-5 defensive scheme has reportedly emerged as a candidate for Syracuse football’s defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Long is a target for the job. He’d replace Tony White, one of his former players and assistant coaches, who departed for Nebraska on Thursday.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys fall volleyball team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys fall volleyball team. The team is chosen by Section III coaches. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Luke McQuaid, Jamesville-DeWitt; Anthony Pezzino, Liverpool; Riddick Robinson, Living Word Academy; and Joe Seliger, Cicero-North Syracuse. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
See photos, video, of Interstate 81 tractor trailer fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 81 in downtown Syracuse closed down the northbound lanes of the elevated highway this morning. The highway was closed at 8 a.m. near the Adams Street exit, according to an alert from the state Department of Transportation. Many people were stuck...
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys swimming sweeps Fayetteville-Manlius (118 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse boys swimming took home first-place finishes in every event they competed in against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night in the Nottingham High School pool. However, C-NS head coach Paul Gill said his squad’s 100-85 victory over the Hornets was a complete team effort.
Syracuse football starting CB Duce Chestnut has entered the transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. —One of the brightest stars on the Syracuse football defense has decided to play elsewhere in 2023. Orange starting cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut has entered the transfer portal. Chestnut had 83 tackles and four interceptions over two seasons at Syracuse and paired with Garrett Williams...
CNY high school swim powerhouse looking for new home after Cazenovia College announces closing
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Fayetteville-Manlius boys and girls swim teams, each among the best in Section III, will soon need new waters to splash about. The Hornets used Cazenovia College as their home pool. But the college recently announced it will be closing after the 2023 spring semester.
How a monthslong scramble to save Cazenovia College failed: ‘It does seem so unimaginable’
Cazenovia, N.Y. – Officials at Cazenovia College this summer came to a devastating realization: They could not refinance a $25 million debt when it came due in full Sept. 1. Thus began a desperate scramble to save the private liberal arts college that has been an integral part of this idyllic Upstate New York village for nearly 200 years.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
Whoops! Indiana mistakenly celebrates a national title in soccer it didn’t win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse fans erupted inside the JMA Dome watching the men’s soccer program claim its first national title, Indiana mistakenly celebrated a championship it didn’t win inside an empty Assembly Hall. The school displayed a congratulatory message on the center-hung videoboard inside its basketball...
