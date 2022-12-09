Read full article on original website
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
Minnesota governor revives pitch for free school meals
A push to provide free meals to all Minnesota students is expected to get another look in the upcoming legislative session. Driving the news: Gov. Tim Walz says he wants to use a slice of the projected $17.6 billion surplus to permanently reinstate the pandemic-era expansion of no-cost breakfast and lunch for kids.
Arizona has high flu levels going into the holidays
Data: CDC; Map: Axios VisualsThe country's worst influenza outbreak in more than a decade has left most states with high or very high levels of flu activity, including Arizona.Why it matters: This year's caseload underscores how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.By the numbers: In late November, about 9% of emergency department visits and 4% of inpatient visits statewide were people experiencing flu-like illnesses, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Cases have been rising since mid-September. Threat level: Influenza is just one piece of the tripledemic puzzle that includes new strains of COVID and record levels of RSV.Experts warn that outbreaks are likely to worsen over the Christmas and New Year holidays.What they're saying: The Arizona College of Emergency Physicians told The Arizona Republic that hospitals across the state have inadequate staffing to handle the surge of patients because of a nursing shortage and health care provider burnout from the pandemic. Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu shot.
Interactive tool: Explore Houston-area home prices changes
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling off slightly in Houston, but home prices are still climbing, especially in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Driving the news: Home prices are expected to increase in the greater Houston area anywhere between 0.9% and 4.5% over the next year, based on competing predictions from Zillow and Realtor.com.Why it...
Tampa Bay's year in search: What we Googled in 2022
Google's 2022 search trends for the Tampa area revealed some fun tidbits about our habits, as well as the fact that the search engine was where many turned for help in tough times. The big picture: Nationwide, the use of the words "near me" in searches surged this year compared...
Utah's flu outbreak is getting worse
Data: CDC; Map: Axios VisualsInfluenza is sending a lot of young children and older adults to the hospital. Case counts are still shooting up weeks after Utah's early start to flu season. Why it matters: The early arrival of flu and other winter viruses was already overwhelming Primary Children's Hospital, with record ER visits and doctors delaying some surgeries.By the numbers: There were 3.72 flu hospitalizations per 100,000 Utahns last week — more than five times the rate in early December of any of the last five years, according to the Utah Department of Health.The hospitalization rate is almost as...
Huge model train at Capitol provides history lesson on 1950s Arizona
Model trains and Arizona history are colliding at the state Capitol in a project that takes people back to the 1950s, when the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads dominated the state. Driving the news: Volunteers with the Arizona Railroad Historical Society have been working on a train model that fills the better part of a 1,000-square foot room on the second floor of the old Capitol. It has eight independent loops of track, stacked into four levels, with exquisitely detailed landscapes representing various points of interest from along the tracks, as they looked about 70 years ago.Work...
Washington state dinosaur bill far from extinct
An effort to designate an official Washington state dinosaur is back before lawmakers. What's happening: For the fifth year in a row, a bill aims to bestow that statewide honor on the Suciasaurus rex, a T. rex relative whose fossilized femur is the only dinosaur remnant ever discovered in Washington.
Explore how home prices have changed in central Ohio this year
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsHome prices across the central Ohio region rose between July and October, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Why it matters: As if you needed another reminder, the interactive map shows it is increasingly expensive to be a homebuyer in the Columbus metro area.Yes, but: The map offers some visual evidence that the market has cooled off in most ZIP codes in Columbus' city limits. Prices still surged in suburban areas, particularly northeast of Columbus near...
Flu cases on the rise around Tampa Bay
The country's worst influenza outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, including Florida. Flu cases have now started dipping statewide but are still increasing around Tampa Bay, according to Florida Department of Health data. Why it matters:...
Flu activity in North Carolina "very high" as holidays approach
The worst flu outbreak in more than a decade is hitting nearly every state in the country hard. North Carolina is no exception.Driving the news: North Carolina was one of 30 states with "very high" levels of influenza activity in early December, according to the most recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this time last month, only eight states, including North Carolina, were at that "very high" level.Why it matters: For the third winter in a row, health systems are stretched to a breaking point around the holidays. COVID-19, flu and RSV cases this...
Colorado FBI data on fatal police shootings shows gaps, per report
Data: The Washington Post; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios VisualsA new investigation suggests FBI data is incomplete when it comes to tallying fatal shootings by officers and deputies across local law enforcement agencies nationwide, including in Colorado. Why it matters: The official data paints a partial picture of law enforcement's use of deadly force at a time when it's under scrutiny.Flawed federal data also can complicate efforts to curb killings and hold troubled agencies accountable.Driving the news: Discrepancies appear between the number of fatal police shootings reported in the FBI's database since 2015 compared to an independent analysis recently published by the...
Climate Change to Make Massive California Earthquake Even More Devastating
Records show California is overdue for a magnitude 8 earthquake, and scientists warn that wildfires and landslides may make the destruction even worse.
The funniest snow plow names in Ohio
Consider it democracy in action. Snowy, frigid action. Driving the news: You voted online and the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission now has eight newly named snow plows hitting the pavement this winter.❤️ Our favorites: Plow Chick A Plow Wow and Clearopathtra😬 Clever, but cliche: Ctrl-Salt-Delete🌨️ Funny weather entries: Ohio Thaw Enforcement and Blizzard Wizard🎥 Top-notch movie references: The Big Leplowski, You're Killin' Me Squalls and The Blizzard of Oz💭 Our thought bubble: If only these humorous names could attract more snow plow drivers, then we'd really be in business.
Iowa's largest public transportation agency facing significant cuts
Metro bus routes will face significant cuts in the next year if efforts by Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) to diversify its budget fails, CEO Elizabeth Presutti tells Axios. Why it matters: DART is Iowa's largest public transportation agency, providing millions of rides each year. Most of its...
Massachusetts mobile sports betting licenses may be on the way
Gaming regulators could start to green light companies for mobile sports betting licenses as soon as today. Driving the news: Regulators today begin a series of individualized meetings to review applications for mobile sports betting companies seeking licenses tethered to casinos. WynnBET and Caesars Sportsbook are seeking licenses tethered to...
Winter storm barrels into Sierra Nevada, prompting avalanche warning
A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.A 250-mile stretch of the Sierra from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park was under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday."Travel will be very difficult to impossible...
A new bipartisan bill looks to ban TikTok in the U.S.
Federal lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban the social media app TikTok from operating in the United States. Why it matters: The new bipartisan bill comes after both the Biden administration and former President Trump shared concerns over the app and its security risks. A number of states —...
A wild weather week approaches the Twin Cities
There's an old saying that if you don't like Minnesota's weather, just wait an hour and it will change. That should be the case this week. What we're watching: The mild weather of the last few days departs today as a winter storm hits most of the state. Here in the Twin Cities we will get a mix of rain, snow and sleet starting around noon, according to the National Weather Service.
'Atmospheric river event' crashes into California - as millions across Plains, Midwest and the Northeast prepare for severe storms
A winter storm packing powerful winds, aided by what's being termed an 'atmospheric river,' is bringing heavy rain and several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The storm shut down mountain highways, toppled trees and triggered flood and avalanche warnings on Saturday from the coast of Northern California to Lake Tahoe.
