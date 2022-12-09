Data: CDC; Map: Axios VisualsThe country's worst influenza outbreak in more than a decade has left most states with high or very high levels of flu activity, including Arizona.Why it matters: This year's caseload underscores how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.By the numbers: In late November, about 9% of emergency department visits and 4% of inpatient visits statewide were people experiencing flu-like illnesses, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Cases have been rising since mid-September. Threat level: Influenza is just one piece of the tripledemic puzzle that includes new strains of COVID and record levels of RSV.Experts warn that outbreaks are likely to worsen over the Christmas and New Year holidays.What they're saying: The Arizona College of Emergency Physicians told The Arizona Republic that hospitals across the state have inadequate staffing to handle the surge of patients because of a nursing shortage and health care provider burnout from the pandemic. Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu shot.

