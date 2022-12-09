15-Year-Old Hayden Fields Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bulloch County on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the collision occurred close to their house near Poplar Springs Church Road and Old Moore Road.

Along with his brother, 15-year-old Hayden Fields was operating the ATV driving side by side when they both lost control.

Authorities claim that one of the siblings saw the collision from the Fields' porch and immediately called emergency services.

The 15-year-old passed away from his injuries in the hospital.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Police.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

