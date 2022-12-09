ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

15-Year-Old Hayden Fields Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0x2_0jcw9RSr00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bulloch County on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the collision occurred close to their house near Poplar Springs Church Road and Old Moore Road.

Along with his brother, 15-year-old Hayden Fields was operating the ATV driving side by side when they both lost control.

Authorities claim that one of the siblings saw the collision from the Fields' porch and immediately called emergency services.

The 15-year-old passed away from his injuries in the hospital.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Police.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 9, 2022

Source: WJCL

Recent Georgia News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 2

Related
WJCL

Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in. Savannah Police detectives are investigating a December 11 homicide on Gateway Boulevard West. According to police, officers responded to the first block of Gateway Boulevard West around 10:30 p.m. for a disorderly person. Upon arrival,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The soldier shot at Fort Stewart Monday morning has died. Fort Stewart officials say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community. A spokesperson for Fort Stewart says the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Monday beyond this gate at...
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV News 3

Metter man dies in lumber mill accident

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A 31-year-old Metter man died while working at a lumber company in Wadley last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis died last week in an apparent industrial accident. The coroner’s office says Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the torso. He was an employee at Battle Lumber […]
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County high-speed chase ends in drug bust

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase through two counties led police to a major drug bust Sunday evening. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding when the car took off heading south on I-95 through Liberty County into Mcintosh county. The driver reached speeds of […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police say engineers have cleared the bridge and the road is back open. They expect traffic issues to linger for a little while as the backup clears. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident involving a truck...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
WJCL

Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect following a domestic-related altercation on Shawnee Street on Dec. 11. Michael Damar Williams, 31, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Shawnee...
SAVANNAH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Soldier dies in shooting at Georgia Army base

FORT STEWART, Ga. — UPDATE 2: Fort Stewart now says the victim in the shooting has died. The individual was a soldier, according to the base, but they have not provided the soldier's identity. The base said the suspect has been transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division's custody.
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV-TV

SPD seeks to ID credit card fraud suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people accused of using a stolen credit card. Two male suspects and one female suspect were captured by surveillance footage. The incident resulted in the use of stolen credit cards for more than $2,000 in purchases.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police respond to domestic-related shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for...
SAVANNAH, GA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy