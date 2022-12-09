ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Austin mayor's race gets chippy in runoff election

Tuesday finally marks the end of Austin's 2022 election cycle, as voters head to the polls to decide runoff elections between mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson — and three City Council races. Why it matters: Elections like these test how much politics becomes personal. Context: Israel and...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy